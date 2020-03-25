FIRST TEAM
106 — Isiah Blackmon, fr., Lewis-Palmer: Blackmon advanced to the Class 4A semifinals, losing to Longmont junior Logan Novara, before earning a third-place finish. In that final match, Blackmon won with a 2-0 decision over Windsor's John Kennedy. He finished 37-4.
113 — Skyler Hunt, sr., Lewis-Palmer: Hunt finished fourth overall at the state tournament. He ended his high school career on a high note with a 37-8 record.
120 — Brady Hankin, so., Woodland Park: Hankin is at the halfway point of his lifelong goal of becoming a four-time state champion. At the 3A state tournament, he dominated with two pins and two convincing decisions to earn the title and a 42-1 record.
126 — Angel Flores, sr., Coronado: Flores made the drastic move to drop two weight classes midway through his final high school season, and it paid off. He produced two pins in the 4A state tournament before he had an 11-1 major decision win over Mountain View's Malachi Contreras in the championship match. Flores finished his season 41-1.
132 — Landon Beeson, jr., Mesa Ridge: Though he kicked off the 4A state tournament with a first-round loss to Longmont's Gio Wilson, Beeson bounced back in the consolations. He beat Coronado's Daven Ollier-Monell with a 3-0 decision before he lost 6-2 to Erie's Gus Fonseca-Walker. Beeson finished the season with a 31-10 record.
138 — Clint Brown, jr., Peyton: Brown had an impressive run at the 2A state tourney, coming up with pin after pin in his first three matches. In the championship round, he suffered his second loss of the season. He finished 38-2.
145 — Benjamin Bancroft, sr., Rampart: Bancroft went on to capture third place and even beat Pine Creek's Brayden Roman — a state semifinalist — in the process. Bancroft finished with a 44-4 record.
152 — Dylan Ruane, jr., Discovery Canyon: Ruane advanced to the 4A semifinals, where he lost. But his run didn't end there. He bounced back in the consolations, ultimately wrapping his junior season with a third-place finish after beating Longmont's Brayden Engelking with a pin. Ruane finished 28-7.
160 — Josiah Aldinger, so., Falcon: Aldinger started his 4A state tournament run strong, highlighted by two pins before he lost in the semifinals. He ultimately lost to Pueblo West's Hayden Crosson in the third-place match. Aldinger finished with a 34-11 record.
170 — Tyson Beauperthuy, sr., Doherty: Beauperthuy went undefeated and capped his prep career with a state title. In the 5A state tournament, he started with two pins and a major decision before he beat Pine Creek's Draygan Colonese in the championship match. He finished 40-0.
182 — Billy Maddox, so., Cheyenne Mountain: Maddox pinned his first two opponents in the 4A state tournament before he faced Windsor's Isaiah Salazar in the semifinals. Salazar won and went on to become a four-time state champion. But Maddox (39-6) still made a run in the consolations and finished fourth.
195 — Ben Tonnessen, sr., Coronado: Tonnessen's 4A state tournament run didn't stop in the semifinals, where he lost to Pueblo County's Bryce Garcia. He bounced back and beat Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Gagliardi — a 2019 state finalist — to capture third place. Tonnessen finished 38-7.
220 — Jared Volcic, sr., Mesa Ridge: Volcic had perhaps the most dramatic finish in his state championship match. He waited until the last second to pull off a takedown over Broomfield's Bryant Walker. He ended his senior season 40-1.
285 — Matthew Moore, fr., Mesa Ridge: Moore eventually lost to Pueblo East's Andy Garcia in the championship, marking Garcia's fourth state title. Both of Moore's losses came against Garcia.
SECOND TEAM
106 — Mickail Skeldum, fr., Mesa Ridge: 30-13
113 — Frankie Gallegos, fr., Mesa Ridge: 35-12
120 — Nicholas Grizales, so., Cheyenne Mountain: 29-11
126 — Johnny Masopust, sr., Florence: 44-2
132 — Sam Blackmon, sr., Lewis-Palmer: 29-13
138 — Ezavian Ortega, so., Canon City: 38-11
145 — Bailey Badwound, jr., Air Academy: 26-9
152 — Isaiah Brown, sr., Mesa Ridge: 34-15
160 — Jace Graves, jr., Pine Creek: 35-12
170 — Draygan Colonese, jr., Pine Creek: 41-5
182 — Jake Hustoles, so., James Irwin: 39-4
195 — Nico Gagliardi, so., Cheyenne Mountain: 38-6
220 — Jake Boley, jr., Cheyenne Mountain: 39-7
285 — Hunter Gilpin, sr., Manitou Springs: 27-9
Honorable mention
Air Academy — 113: Micah Hein, so.; 182: Kalman Adams, sr.
Calhan — 145: Aiden Jack, fr.
Cheyenne Mountain — 126: Chase Johnson, jr.; 132: Jadon Lara, jr.; 145: Raife Manjarrez, so.; 152: Ezra Mabe, so.; 160: Jesse Boley, so.; 170: Soren Herzog, fr.
The Classical Academy — 113: Zach Courtright, so.; 132: Hagen Keller, sr.; 152: Ben May, sr.; 170: Brendan Carroll, jr.; 182: Chris Hinds, so.; 195: Tanner Eide, fr.
Colorado Springs Christian School — 145: Jake Hamilton, sr.
Coronado — 132: Daven Ollier-Monell, sr.; 138: Ben Nagel, jr.; 152: Luke Smith, so.; 170: Andrew Cruz, jr.
Discovery Canyon — 120: Zachary Holzwarth, sr.; 126: Dominic Hargrove, so.; 138: Colton Hittle, sr.; 160: Tanner Sukle, sr.; 170: Andrew Keegan, so.
Doherty — 106: Mateo Arce, fr.; 182: Jason Rhoten, jr.; 195: Jordan Wagoner, sr.; 285: Jared Bilstein, jr.
Elizabeth — 106: Andrew Kramer, jr.; 170: Koby Ullery, sr.
Ellicott — 132: William Wood, sr.
Falcon — 120: Tyler Valdez, so., 182: Ryan Patterson, jr.
Florence — 120: Brandon Boehm, so.; 138: Josh Thornton, jr.; 145: Jacob Thornton, jr.; 160: Ian Solano, sr.
Fountain-Fort Carson — 113: Cole Smith, sr.; 160: Chi White, sr.; 182: Wyatt Price, jr.
Harrison — 170: Nestor Torrez, jr.
James Irwin — 182: Jake Hustoles, so.; 285: Kyle Good, sr.
Lewis-Palmer — 138: Cole Stephenson, sr.; 145: Andrew Merrell, jr.; 195: Cade Burton, sr.; 285: Matthew Icke, sr.
Liberty — 195: Michael Cornelius, sr.
Manitou Springs — 152: Emmett Wolfe, jr.; 170: Wesley Reeves, fr.; 220: Terry Lindh, so.
Mesa Ridge — 120: Solomon Arnds, fr.; 126: Isaac McKinney, sr.; 160: Silas Valdez, sr.; 170: Kenneth Guinn, sr.; 182: CJ Anderson, sr.
Mitchell — 220: Ryder Hayes, so.
Palmer Ridge — 132: James Viegas, so.; 160: Cole Fuller, sr.
Peyton — 113: Daniel Warkentine, so.; 120: Lane Wilfong, sr.; 126: Robert Warkentine, sr.; 152: Colton Murray, sr.; 170: Jackson Firebaugh, sr.; 195: Zak Cobb, so.; 285: Samuel Leary, sr.
Pine Creek — 138: Mickael Byers, so.; 145: Brayden Roman, sr.; 152: Billy Hudson, sr.
Rampart — 113: Donasiyano Nimagarityse, sr.; 120: Andrew Peltier, jr.; 138: Marcus Tolman, jr.; 152: William Plummer, jr.; 160: Chris Carr, so.; 220: Dalton Slaughter, jr.
Sand Creek — 106: Joseph Steele, so.; 113: Charles Lyons, sr.; 220: Devin Le Doux, sr.
Sierra — 145: Elijah Smith, sr.
Vista Ridge — 145: Jaime Snyder, jr.; 160: Max Coddington, so.; 285: Jaleen Young, sr.
Widefield — 120: Avelino Mota, jr.; 126: Jordan Robb, jr.; 195: Bradley Richard, sr.
Woodland Park — 138: Colton Simonis, jr.; 160: Adam Garner, so.; 170: Cole Gray, sr.
Girls' honorable mentions
Calhan — 185: Shannon Greer, sr.
Coronado — 105: Candice Brickell, so.
Doherty — 127: Sarah Savidge, so.
Fountain-Fort Carson — 215: Emma Ajavon, fr.
Lewis-Palmer — 147: Olivia Davis, jr.
Palmer — 215: Michaila Moore, jr.
Sierra — 100: Hailey Ahsmuhs, jr.; 100: Nadiya Trujillo, fr.
Vista Ridge — 161: Bella Mitchell, sr.; 118: Angelique Norman, jr.