A year ago, Doherty wrestler Tyson Beauperthuy experienced disappointment at the Class 5A state tournament at the Pepsi Center in Denver. He lost in the 152-pound championship match.
He didn't feel sorry for himself. Instead, he started working out again the next day.
Fast forward to Feb. 22, when he capped his prep career with the 5A 170 state title and a 40-0 record.
"I had one goal: a state title," Beauperthuy said. "I worked hard every day for it."
His efforts landed him The Gazette Preps 2019-20 Wrestling (upper weights) Peak Performer of the Year honor.
Beauperthuy's work ethic was well-known throughout the hallways of Doherty. It wasn't unusual for him to sneak in a quick lift during lunch. Any chance he can get an edge on his opponents, he'd put in the time and work.
So it wasn't a surprise when Beauperthuy decided after his 2019 state runner-up finish to Prairie View's Austin McFadden to start working toward his goal the next day. His coach, Josh Galvan, was there to witness it.
Beauperthuy's senior season was dominant. He kicked off the state tournament with two straight pins before he handed Mountain Range's Hunter Carr a 9-1 major decision in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Beauperthuy faced Pine Creek junior Draygan Colonese. Beauperthuy won convincingly, 7-1, and celebrated happily with his coaches, teammates and family.
And just because he went through the season with a perfect record doesn't mean he didn't have his challenges. For Beauperthuy, one came in a semifinals match against Alamosa's Hunter Smith at the Warrior Classic in Grand Junction in late December. Beauperthuy survived it, winning 5-3 in overtime.
The close victory taught him the importance of not taking any opponent lightly.
"You have to be aware at all times," Beauperthuy said.
He plans to continue wrestling at Midland University in Nebraska. Just like when he lost his state title match a year ago, he wants to continue working hard there.
"He worked extremely hard but had fun as he put in the work," Galvan said. "To complete a perfect season was just an amazing feat and Tyson earned every match he won."