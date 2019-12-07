Apex League
Coronado
Coach: Mark Tabrum (6th season)
Last season: 4-12-3 (3-5-2 league)
Returning starters: senior forward Cole Brooker; senior forward Jack Cintron; senior goaltender Marc Godec
Other top athletes: junior forward Austin Crawford; sophomore forward Aaron Leaf
Outlook: Tabrum said the Cougars are looking to build on last season’s record. “We have 12 returning players. Goaltending will be a strength. We also return our three top scoring forwards.”
Doherty
Coach: Will English (3rd season)
Last season: 17-1-2 (10-0 league)
Returning starters: junior forward Tyler Alldredge; sophomore forward Chase Chapman; senior defenseman Tanner Chapman; senior defenseman Thomas Hollon; senior forward Austin Vatland
Outlook: English looks forward to “Replicating last season and working for a deeper playoff run.”
Rampart
Coach: Joshua McIntosh (16th season)
Last season: 10-7-3 (7-3 league)
Returning starters: senior forward Jordan Jeffords; junior forward Jaysen Komrofske; senior forward Ethan Meyer; senior defenseman Josh Mongeau; senior forward Jonathan Musser; senior defenseman Dean Seifert
Other top athletes: junior forward Micheal Barber; junior goaltender Sydney Dahl; senior forward Logan Matheny; junior forward Noah Miller
Outlook: McIntosh said the Rams have some “fast, exciting forwards.”
“We also have nice depth up front with several promising sophomore defensemen. Syd Dahl in net will also be fun to watch.”
Summit League
Air Academy
Coach: Andrew Marshall (4th season)
Last season: 3-16 (2-8 league)
Outlook: “New faces are going to add depth and great talent to the roster,” Marshall said.
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Erik Austin (10th year)
Last season: 9-10-1 (6-4 league)
Returning starters: sophomore forward Drew Elwell; senior forward Hunter Elwell; sophomore defenseman Denton Damgaard; senior defenseman Sawyer Haas; senior forward Travis Taylor; junior forward Daniel Vujcich; senior goaltender Jaden Weed
Other top athletes: sophomore defenseman Connor Frickey; junior forward Will Wuestneck
Outlook: “We are a good young team with talent up and down the lineup,” Austin said. “Our team will play a fast-paced puck-possession style of hockey.”
Pine Creek
Coach: Ed Saxer (6th year)
Last season: 17-3-1 (9-1 league)
Outlook: The Eagles return seven seniors, four defensemen and three forwards. Saxer said he’s most excited to see how they lead the team.
NAPHL
Fountain Valley
Coach: Mike Payne (12th season)
Returning starters: senior forward Nathan Adler; senior defenseman Gabe Ashby; senior forward Tommy Bittner; sophomore forward Ben Cochrane; senior goaltender Connor Edwards; junior defenseman Austin Hamilton; junior forward Samson Leifer; senior defenseman Jeff Lessard; junior defenseman Teak Reynolds; junior forward Daniel Sevillano; sophomore forward Emmitt Sherer; senior forward Andrew Shimek; senior defenseman Jacob Sitton; junior forward Markus Zaba
Other top athletes: sophomore forward Mason Burdett; sophomore forward Micael Kulmala; junior forward Dylan Smith
Outlook: Payne said he’s excited to compete for an NAPHL Prep Championship.
Note: Teams not listed did not report