Set your alarms, Eagles. If you want to be like Austin Gipson, that is.
Pine Creek practice started at an ungodly 5:30 a.m. But the Eagles’ two Austins — Gipson and Sawyer — were there at 5, ripping shots, tipping pucks and developing their chemistry.
Gipson didn’t want to stop, either. Coach Ed Saxer said he occasionally had to remind him to get to class.
“Free ice time is hard to come by,” Gipson said. “That’s the only way you’re going to get better.”
Better they got, as both had monster seasons. Team captain Gipson, a defenseman, trailed forward Sawyer by just a point (25 goals, 17 assists, 18 games). He was named first-team all-state, to a separate prestigious all-state team and now adds Gazette Preps Ice Hockey Peak Performer to his list of honors.
“We feel fortunate to coach someone like that,” Saxer said.
Gipson had been skating since he could walk, but in peewees, another player had the best shot he’d ever seen. He went out and shot “800 pucks a day the whole summer” in order to get his own up to snuff.
He could tell it was getting there when goalies began buckling and his teammates started jumping out of the way.
In his own end Saxer described the senior as fearless, diving everywhere to block shots, and strong on his skates. He’s also a “soothing, calm person” with the ability to ease the nerves of the locker room, down 1-0 after the second period to Valor Christian in the state quarterfinals.
Sawyer and Gipson were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the state in scoring as the 17-2-2 Eagles potted more goals than anyone else. With good defense and steady goaltending, Pine Creek went the furthest of any Springs team, earning a bye, beating Monarch and then falling to Valor 3-0.
“We never would have made it to the final eight if it wasn’t for (Gipson),” Saxer said.
Gipson describes himself as a people-watcher. He wore the alternate’s ‘A’ while Alexander Brooks wore the captain’s ‘C’ last season and made note of what he did, knowing the chance was coming.
“Do what he did, add a little bit of my style to it,” Gipson said. “I would like to think it worked.”
He’d been anointed, but what happened next was still wild.
He flew under the radar, steadily racking up points, in the mostly Springs-based Summit League. But when they ventured up to Denver, Saxer said other coaches, including Valor Christian’s George Gwozdecky, came up to him asking about Gipson.
Even though “Denver makes us second-class citizens when it comes to hockey” sometimes, Saxer said, Gipson’s talent and shot couldn’t be ignored.
“People knew who he was,” Saxer said.
“He’s showing you don’t just have to play AAA hockey. You don’t have to pay 20K.”
He was the only player from the Springs selected for Team Colorado, bound for the first time for the CCM High School National Invitational Tournament. Gwozdecky, who led the University of Denver to two national championships, was on the coaching staff. College and pro scouts attend.
The April 30-May 3 tournament was officially canceled Saturday as the coronavirus spread, but Gipson said he’s happy he made the cut. It would have provided great exposure, but he’s already had a few coaches reach out.
He enjoyed playing with Sawyer and will miss those mornings.
“Juniors then hopefully college, then we’ll see where hockey takes me from there,” he said.
Thanks to Pizza Hut for sponsoring our winter Peak Performers of the Week.