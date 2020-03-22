Before seeking the coaching job at Lewis-Palmer, Scott Bradley needed the blessing of a rising sophomore — his son, Trevor.
The defenseman enjoyed his time with the Rangers under Kevin Margarucci, who stepped down following the previous season. Bradley didn’t take that lightly.
“I thought it through. Definitely wanted his permission first,” Bradley said. “I didn’t want to change anything for him.”
Trevor gave the green light and the Rangers took several steps forward.
With the help of his staff and a driven senior group, first-year coach Bradley oversaw a winning season and the Rangers’ first postseason appearance since 2016-17. He is The Gazette’s Ice Hockey Coach of the Year.
Bradley played youth hockey in the Springs and later captained the Air Force Falcons in 2000-2001. He gave back to the sport and the area that provided him with “many opportunities” by coaching the Colorado Rampage in Monument. The L-P job was another such chance.
Bradley said the leadership group in captains Jakob Aggers and Alex Pierce and alternate captains Matthew Johnson and Sam Kleinsmith set the tone early. They wanted the season to be successful and put the culture in place.
They wanted a winning season. The Rangers got off to a shaky start, dropping their first three, but won six of their next seven and finished 10-9-1, 6-3-1 in league. They wanted to make the postseason. They entered as a 17-seed and fell to Kent Denver, 2-0, in the first round. They wanted to beat local power Pine Creek. That one didn’t happen, but maybe next year.
“There was clearly a lot of learning from start to finish and a lot of things I didn’t get to implement — for years to come,” Bradley said.
Kleinsmith (13 goals, 12 assists) and Noah Bird (24 points in just 12 games) led the way offensively and the Rangers got good goaltending from senior Reece Colson (3.28 goals-against, .902 save percentage, one shutout).
Trevor contributed five assists. Looking back, it’s a good thing he didn’t mind being the coach’s son again.
“It was a good experience for both of us this year,” Bradley said.
Thanks to Pizza Hut for sponsoring our winter Peak Performers of the Week.