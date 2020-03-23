First team
Forward: Austin Sawyer, Pine Creek
His 43 points — 25 goals, 18 assists — were fifth in the state and topped the area. He also scored three of the Eagles’ four short-handed goals and had two hat tricks on the year. “Best player on (the) best team,” is how an opposing coach described Sawyer.
Forward: Ethan Meyer, Rampart
Meyer led Rampart in scoring with 18 goals and 22 assists. He produced in all situations for the Rams with eight power-play points (5 goals, 3 assists) and two short-handed goals.
Forward: Will Stone, Palmer
Stone made his mark all over the score sheet, chipping in 21 goals and 12 assists for the Terrors with 10 power-play points, three short-handed goals and a team-high 36 penalty minutes.
Defense: Austin Gipson, Pine Creek
A lot was expected of the senior captain and he delivered, to the tune of 25 goals, 17 assists with a team-high three power-play goals. He was also a trusted shot-blocker.
Defense: Josh Mongeau, Rampart
Mongeau averaged nearly an assist per game for the Rams. He also scored the game-winner Feb. 1 at Air Academy.
Goaltender: Stratton Miller, Pine Creek
Miller finished with a sterling 1.65 goals-against average and .910 save percentage plus three shutouts.
Second team
Forward: Chase Chapman, Doherty
The Spartan dished it out almost as much he scored, finishing with 18 goals and 16 assists, and even more so on the power play, where he had five helpers.
Forward: Sam Kleinsmith, Lewis-Palmer
The alternate captain paced the Rangers with 13 goals and 12 assists. He scored a team-high five power-play goals.
Forward: Wyatt Furda, Cheyenne Mountain
Furda led his team with 13 goals and nine assists with a hat trick Jan. 24 against Rampart. He liked to kick off the Cheyenne Mountain scoring, getting the first goal three times.
Defense: Luke Doyle, Pine Creek
Doyle was clutch for the Eagles as four of his 10 goals (7 assists) were game-winners. That mark led the team.
Defense: Tanner Chapman, Doherty
Chapman steadied the Spartans’ blue line and contributed seven goals, 14 assists, four power-play points and 14 penalty minutes.
Goaltender: Sean Bolduc, Palmer
The Terror saw more rubber than anyone else in the area, facing 870 shots and saving 772 of them (.887 save percentage), earning a “stud” distinction from an opposing coach. He appeared in all 19 games for Palmer.
Honorable mentions
Marc Godec, G, Coronado; Ashton Goble, G, Doherty; Reece Colson, G, Lewis-Palmer; Joey Polaski, F, Air Academy; Jacob Sparr, F, Air Academy; Daniel Vujcich, F, Cheyenne Mountain; Cole Brooker, F, Coronado; Tyler Alldredge, F, Doherty; Noah Bird, F, Lewis-Palmer; Seth DiMarino, F, Liberty; Shawn Valdez, F, Palmer; Jordan Jeffords, F, Rampart; Jonathan Musser, F, Rampart; Logan Matheny, F, Rampart; Trace Taranto, F, Woodland Park; Parker Taranto, F, Woodland Park; Casin Buckmeier, D, Air Academy; Denton Damgaard, D, Cheyenne Mountain; Christian Chatwin, D, Doherty; Thomas Hollon, D, Doherty; Garrett Bogan, D, Doherty; Daniel Perry, D, Lewis-Palmer; Noah Castanon, D, Liberty; Reese Hunt, D, Palmer; KC Brooks, D, Pine Creek; Owen Gaul, D, Woodland Park
Thanks to Pizza Hut for sponsoring our winter Peak Performers of the Week.