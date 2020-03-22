With 12 state medals, including seven gold, three silver and a state record, two team state championships and second-place team finish, Rampart’s Lindsey Immel is one of the most decorated swimmers in Colorado — with another year to go.
As a member of the Colorado Springs Swim Team, Immel entered her high school career alongside a number of her club teammates with a feeling she was about to embark on something special.
“But I didn’t know I would be at the top like this,” Immel said just over a month after winning four medals and a second-place team finish at the 2020 4A state swimming championships.
With wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle races, a third-straight title in the 200 medley relay, and a second-place finish in the 200 free relay and the team standings, Immel earned the title of The Gazette Preps 2019-20 Girls’ Swimming & Diving Peak Performer of the Year.
It was only a matter of time as she splashed onto the scene winning four state medals including a state record in the 200 medley relay as a freshman on a ‘stacked’ Rampart team. But as she has grown in talent and stature Immel has placed no lower than second in any state event the past two years.
“My teammates in club really kept me motivated, and we all just wanted to keep swimming and keep improving,” Immel said. “Even with all the pressure and what was kind of expected of us, we all perform really well and having them there really took off some of that pressure.”
As an upperclassman this year Immel said she felt a different type of role on the team as a veteran leader, but the team continued to function like clockwork.
“It felt like I was definitely leading the team more this year, but I didn’t feel any more pressure for me to score more points,” Immel said. “Our team is super supportive, and I felt like nothing really changed for us as a whole.”
Now with an important offseason ahead — despite a few roadblocks keeping her from training now — she has big goals for her final lap.
“It would be really cool to break a state record in an individual event,” Immel said, “but mostly I just want to score as high as I can, and swim really well again.”
She was just .30 seconds from the 4A state record in the 50 free and .236 seconds from the 100 free record.
Immel also has her eyes on a freestyle sweep in Rampart’s pool. She holds the school record in the 50, 100 and 500 freestyle records, and looks to break the 200 record next year. Rampart’s 200 free record held strong for 20 years before being broken by Laelle Brovold with her third-place finish at state this year.