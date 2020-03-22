FIRST TEAM
200 Freestyle
Francis Hayward, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — Hayward took fourth place in the 200 free with a time of 1:55.33 after cutting a second off her preliminary time. The senior also placed third in the 500 freestyle and helped Cheyenne Mountain take third in the 200 free relay and sixth in the 400 free to help the Indians secure the 4A state title.
200 Individual Medley
Caroline Bricker, fr., Cheyenne Mountain — The freshman made a splash in her first state championships with two individual championships and a state record. Bricker claimed the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.13 for the 4A title, and set a 4A record with a 2:02.034 time in the 200 IM.
50 Freestyle
Caitlin Cairns, sr., St. Mary’s — With a gold-medal time of 23.093 the St. Mary’s senior set a 3A state record in the 50 free and brought home a second state gold in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.27. She cut nearly a second off of each of her seed times on the way to becoming a dual champion.
Diving
Maggie Buckley, jr., Rampart — Buckley defended her state diving title with a final score of 529.65. She finished seven points ahead of Lauren Gryboski of Coronado in the tightest diving competition in Class 4A since her freshman year where she took second, six points behind the champion.
100 Butterfly
Laelle Brovold, sr., Rampart — The senior took home three state medals after claiming gold in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.66 and helping the 200 medley relay team to a state championship. She also placed third in the 200 free, breaking a 20-year-old school record in the process.
100 Freestyle
Lindsey Immel, Rampart — The Rampart junior added three gold medals to her collection, winning the 50 and 100 freestyle races and helping the 200 medley relay team to a third straight 4A championship. She also swam anchor on the second-place 200 free relay team.
500 Freestyle
Clare Sanderson, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — Sanderson placed second in the 4A 500 free with a top local time of 5:05.76. She also placed eighth in the 200 free and helped the Indians to a third-place finish in the 200 free relay and sixth in the 400 free relay, which helped Cheyenne Mountain capture the 4A team title.
100 Backstroke
Claire Timson, so., Rampart — The sophomore took second in the 100 back with a time of 56.13, cutting more than a second off her seed time and placed third in the 50 free with another impressive time cut. Timson also swam the opening leg of the winning 200 medley relay and the second-place 200 free relay team.
100 Breaststroke
Katelyn McClelland, jr., Lewis-Palmer — McClelland swam her season-best time of 1:03.46, an all-american consideration time, during the 5A 100 breaststroke preliminaries, and tied for sixth with a finals time of 1:04.52. She also placed eighth in the 200 IM and on two state-qualifying relay teams.
SECOND TEAM
200 Freestyle
Liz Brower, so., Cheyenne Mountain (1:59.05)
200 Individual Medley
Joey Miller, jr., Rampart (2:10.09)
50 Freestyle
Madeline Bane, sr., Lewis-Palmer (24.24)
Diving
Lauren Gryboski, sr., Coronado (522.15)
100 Butterfly
Christina Matteson, so., Cheyenne Mountain (59.50)
100 Freestyle
Kylie Walters, so., Rampart (54.07)
500 Freestyle
Zoe Suhajda, fr., Discovery Canyon (5:19.55)
100 Backstroke
Harper Lehman, sr., Cheyenne Mountain (58.33)
100 Breaststroke
Sydney McKenzie, so., Lewis-Palmer (1:05.19)
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Layne Anderson, jr., diving; Erin Esty, sr., diving; Taylor Grebe, sr., 50/100 free; Lauren Johnson, so., 200 free relay; Maddie Neider, sr., 200 medley relay; Rachel Newton, fr., 100 breast; Macey Ruiz, jr., 200 free relay; Kaitlyn Vigil, fr., 100 fly
Coronado — Christen Mayberry, jr., diving; Abigail Shaw, sr., 100 fly, 100 breast
Cheyenne Mountain — Ashley Bertsch, sr., 50/100 free; Elizabeth Carrell, so., 100 free, 100 breast; Kaelyn Hinesley, jr., diving; Ellie Shadwick, so., 50 free, 100 back
Discovery Canyon — Rachel Alexander, sr., diving; Noel Clayton, sr., 100 breast, 200 IM; Eden Nolan, so., 200 free/medley relay; Varsha Ramesh, so., 100 fly; Alexandria Rydland, jr., 50 free, 100 breast; Victoria Sanders, so., diving; Shriya Vijay, jr., 100 free, 100 back
Lewis-Palmer — Dahlia Allen, so., diving; Emily Cook, sr., diving; Hannah Day, sr., 50 free, 100 breast; Megan DuMond, sr., diving; Madelyn Letendrem, sr., 200/500 free; Megan Perry, so., 200/500 free; Abigail Nelson, jr., 50/100 free
Liberty — Ashley Van Milligan, fr., diving
Manitou Springs — Sofia Cirko, jr., 100 fly, 100 back; Aidan Cote’, so., 100 breast; Dana Gutierrez, jr., 50 free; Isabella Kuzbek, jr., 100 breast; Coco Stevens, sr., 100/500 free
Mitchell — Angel Christensen
Palmer — Kate Lowery, so., 50 free, 100 back
Pine Creek — Molly Burton, fr., 100 fly, 200 free; Sara Conroy, jr., 100 breast, 200 free; Katie Cornelio, sr., 100 fly, 200 IM; Dominique Cos, jr., 100 breast, 200 IM; Morgan Nielson, fr., 200/500 free; Amaya Porter, fr., 50/100 free; Tera Schultz, fr., 50 free, 100 fly; Audrey Teets, sr., diving
Rampart — Olivia Hollinger, jr., 100 free, 100 back; Valentina Ishchenko, jr., 100 back, 200 IM