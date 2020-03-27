If there's one word to describe the St. Mary's girls' basketball season, it'd be this: dominant.
The Pirates' lone loss came against Cherry Creek, a Class 5A team that later advanced to the championship game in the state's highest classification.
All of the Pirates' other games were won by double digits. In fact, their smallest margin of victory was a 19-point triumph over Pagosa Springs on Dec. 13.
Their most lopsided was a 100-32 win.
"They were a unique group of girls," St. Mary's longtime coach Mike Burkett said. "This group was pretty dynamic. They were focused. They went after it night in, night out. Whatever team they played, they felt like they were standing in their way."
After guiding the Pirates to a 24-1 record in his 21st season and a spot in the Class 3A semifinals before the state tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Burkett was named The Gazette Preps 2019-20 Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year. Top-ranked St. Mary's was favored to win it all again, which would have marked its third straight title.
"I am certainly disappointed for the girls," Burkett said. "They were on their way to a three-peat."
The Pirates boasted six seniors on the roster. Of those, four were starters. The lone returning starter next season is guard Ellie Hartman, who will be a junior.
This past season's squad will likely go down as one of the program's best, if not in the state. Catherine Cummings, Seneca Hackley and Josephine Howery all averaged in double figures, with Howery leading the way at 21. 2 points.
Howery scored 31 points in the Pirates' 77-53 win over University on Dec. 14, which marked Burkett's 400th win. He became just the third coach in state history to reach 400 wins at the same school, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association's records book.
St. Mary's continued its dominance throughout the season and well into the playoffs. The Pirates won their first three postseason games by scores of 72-19, 80-33 and 54-24 before they were set to face No. 5 Pagosa Springs in the semifinals. That game and others were then canceled.
"I understand why it was done," Burkett said about the state tournament cancellation, "but it doesn't make it easier for the young girls to deal with."