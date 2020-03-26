FIRST TEAM
Sam Howery, so., St. Mary’s
The Pirates guard continued a strong start to his prep career, leading St. Mary’s to a 19-5 season with averages of 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 3.9 steals per game. Howery will enter his junior year having already scored 826 points. The sophomore reached double-digits scoring in all but one game and notched a triple-double in a first-round playoff win over Englewood with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He scored a season-best 30 points in a win over Buena Vista.
Jason Holt, sr., Evangelical Christian Academy
The senior guard led the Eagles to a 19-4 record and the seven seed in the Class 1A state tournament with averages of 20 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals. Coach Bob Wingett said Holt scored his 1,000th career point in a district semifinal win. The ECA senior guard scored 25 or more points five times, including a 32-point effort. Holt scored 27 points in one of ECA’s two wins over Pikes Peak Christian, another regional qualifier.
Dominique Clifford, sr., The Vanguard School
The Colorado-bound senior did a lot of everything in leading the Coursers back to the 3A state tournament. Clifford posted 24.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game as Vanguard went 22-3 on the season and reached the state quarterfinals. The 6-foot-5 guard recorded a points-rebounds double-double in every game and reached 30 or more points five times, putting up a season-best 41 on Salida. He has consecutive triple-doubles against La Junta (16 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) and St. Mary’s (25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in late February.
Joe Padilla, sr., The Vanguard School
Padilla took on more ball-handling responsibilities as a senior but remained steady as an outside threat that forced opponents to play more honest defense. The senior was one of three Coursers to hit 50 or more 3-pointers on the season and averaged 14.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals. Padilla scored a season-best 29 points against Ellicott and dropped 29 on University in the Sweet 16 of the state tournament. Season highs in other categories include eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
Joah Armour, jr., Manitou Springs
The 6-foot-6 forward led the Mustangs to the Tri-Peaks League title and unbeaten league record, averaging a team-best 14 points per game. Armour will enter his senior season with an opportunity to hit 1,000 points for his career, scoring 337 points as a junior to give him 612 over his first three seasons. Armour scored 20 or more points four times, posting a season-best 25 points against Lamar.
SECOND TEAM
Caleb Stockton, jr., CSCS
Joey Allen, sr., Manitou Springs
Ryan Lair-Douchinsky, jr., The Vanguard School
Isaiah Thomas, jr., Manitou Springs
Luke Stockelman, jr., St. Mary’s
HONORABLE MENTION
Atlas Prep: Devante Johnson, so., C; Isiah Johnson, jr., F; Bryan Rivera, jr., G.
Colorado Springs Christian School: Josh Erickson, sr., F.
Colorado Springs School: Spencer Becker, sr., G; Ben McCurdy, jr., G; Luke Taylor, sr., F.
Ellicott: Chris Jones, sr., G; Kaleb Mondragon, so., F.
Evangelical Christian Academy: Sam Mote, sr.
Florence: Bijah Cornell, jr., F.
Fountain Valley: Jacob Davis, so., F; Chance Maccagnan, jr., G; Luke Sperber, sr., G.
James Irwin: Keith Fonoimoana, sr., C; Jalen Higgs, jr., G.
Manitou Springs: G; Lars Marquardt, jr., F.
Peyton: Gibson Gellerman, so., G; Brennen Meyers, jr., G; Gavin Miller, jr., G.
Pikes Peak Christian: Ethan Moore, jr., G; Ben Schneider, so. F; Uriah Wehner, so., F.
St. Mary’s: Rayshawn Dearmon, sr., G; Andon Mindrup, so., F.
The Vanguard School: Guillermo Morales, sr., F.
Thomas MacLaren School: Maximilian Ambuul, jr., G; Michael Brophy, so., G; Nedas Gailus, jr., G.