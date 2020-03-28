The numbers suggest Javonte Johnson outgrew the challenges of high school basketball by time he started his senior season at Cheyenne Mountain.
The New Mexico signee led the state in scoring, putting up 30 points per game to become the top scorer in program history, and averaged 10.2 rebounds in an individual season rarely seen in Colorado’s second-largest classification.
“He had an amazing year.” Cheyenne Mountain coach Elgin Fitzgerald said. “At the (Class) 4A level, you just don’t see the numbers he put up hardly at all.”
The percentages only added to the accomplishment of averaging a 30-point double-double. Johnson hit 35% of his 3-point attempts and 63% of shots inside the arc to shoot 54% from the field. He also hit 82% of his 176 free throws. According to Fitzgerald, those numbers, all improvements from his junior season, were the product of better shot selection.
“It’s not like he was taking 25 shots a game,” Fitzgerald said.
“I think for him the emphasis was getting to the rim. And he shot a ton of free throws and layups.”
Johnson took 25 shots in only four games his senior season, and the Indians won each behind their star averaging 39.8 points per game.
No game was a better showcase of Johnson’s ability than Cheyenne Mountain’s 78-66 win over Discovery Canyon when the 6-foot-6 guard dropped 50 points, making 16 of 25 shots from the field, including all 12 of his shots inside the arc and 14 of his 18 free throws.
“Honestly, I didn’t even think I had 50,” Johnson said. “My shots were falling and it just happened. I wasn’t really like trying to get 50.”
He wasn’t the only one surprised by the final box score.
“I had no idea he had 50 because it was so efficient,” Fitzgerald said.
Johnson added seven rebounds in that game and grabbed a season-best 15 rebounds in four games, including a 38-point, 15-rebound effort in a win over Falcon that moved the Indians to 21-1 on the season. Consecutive losses in the regular-season finale and second round of the 4A state playoffs brought Johnson’s prep career to an end earlier than hoped.
“I felt like the regular season was good,” Johnson said. “Postseason ended a little earlier than expected.”
A 21-2 regular season, the best record in program history, and a Pikes Peak Athletic Conference championship were testaments to Johnson’s ability, especially after the Indians lost Wade Jones to injury early in the season.
“Javonte really stepped his game up and said I just have to take over,” Fitzgerald said.
Now, he’s one to conquer his next challenge, Mountain West basketball. He started preparing as soon as his high school career ended.
“Shoot, I think I was in the gym the day after we lost,” Johnson said.
“It’s a way different pace from high school. I’ll have to get ready for that.”