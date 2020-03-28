First team
Peyton Westfall, sr., Pine Creek
Westfall, a 6-foot combo guard, led the Eagles to the Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League title as an efficient scorer. He hit 53% of his shots from the field, including 37% from 3-point range. The UCCS commit hit five or more 3-pointers in six of his 24 games played as a senior, including a 7-for-9 outing against Air Academy when he scored a season-high 25 points. Westfall hit a pair of clutch free throws to give Pine Creek a two-point lead in the final 10 seconds of a second-round playoff game, only to watch Broomfield answer with a game-winning 3 at the buzzer.
Keyshawn Maltbia, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
No player in the 5A CSML averaged more points than the Trojans’ lead guard, who put up 17.6 points per game and scored 30 or more points on three occasions. Maltbia, a 6-3 guard, added averages of 4.7 rebounds and two assists. His best game arguably came in a big win over Poudre when he hit 8 of 12 shots from the field and put up 31 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Javonte Johnson, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
If the signing to Mountain West program New Mexico doesn’t speak for itself, Johnson’s numbers do. The Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Player of the Year led the state, regardless of classification, with 30 points per game and added an average of 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. The 6-6 wing led the Indians to a PPAC championship, a 21-3 record and the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. He scored a career-high 50 points and made all 12 of his 2-point field goals in a 12-point win over Discovery Canyon.
Donta Dawson, jr., Harrison
The Panthers junior and Class 4A CSML Player of the Year did more than lead the league champions in scoring with 18.1 points per game. Dawson added averages of 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, two steals and one block, leading Harrison back to the 4A Sweet 16. He scored in double figures in all but two games, posting a season-high 33 points against Mitchell. The rising senior added five double-doubles and posted season-best marks of 13 rebounds, six assists, five steals and four blocks.
Lucas Moerman, sr., Doherty
The 5A CSML Player of the Year scored in double figures in his last 18 prep games, posted 17 double-doubles and added three triple-doubles. The 6-10 Air Force commit blocked 10 shots on four occasions, rejecting 12 shots against Coronado. Moerman also posted a 32-point, 13-rebound and 12-block line in a win over Rampart. The rim protector finished the year averaging 14.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and five blocks per game, leading the Spartans to the 24 seed in the 5A state tournament.
Second team
Micah Lamberth, sr., The Classical Academy
LaDarius Mays, sr. Coronado
Seth Newton, jr., Canon City
Randall Days, sr., Widefield
Tyler Trogstad, sr. The Classical Academy
Honorable mention
Air Academy: Thad Dewing, sr., G; Tim Marshall, sr., G;
Canon City: Gavin Garnett, jr., F; Josh Rall, jr., G.
Cheyenne Mountain: Xavey Bzdek, sr., F; Jaedn Harrison, sr., G; Brad Helton, jr., G; Blake Lewis, jr., G.
Coronado: Brycen Scherr, sr., G.
Discovery Canyon: Brandon Clawson, sr., C; Ethan Hall, sr., G; Trent Pasvogel, so., F; Jaxon Smith, sr., G.
Doherty: AJ Guiao, jr., G; Schafer Reichart, jr., G.
Elizabeth: Tyson Griffin, sr., G; Tristan Smith, jr., G.
Falcon: Mason Black, so., G.
Fountain-Fort Carson: Isaac Berrier, sr., G; George Michael Shannon, sr., G; Isaiah Thompson, jr., F.
Harrison: Tayzhean Archuleta, jr., G; CJ Harris, sr., G; Makeah Scippio, fr., F; Xavier Sterling, jr., F.
Lewis-Palmer: Brady Jones, so., F; Cameron Lowe, so., F; Eddie Speller Jr., jr., F; Colin Westfall, jr., G
Liberty: Jordan McKay, so., G; Gus Rivas, sr., G; Josiah Sewell, jr., G.
Mesa Ridge: JJ Dickerson, jr., G; Keion White, sr., F.
Mitchell: Dom Ferris, sr., G; Leroy Pruitt, sr., F.
Rampart: Cole Bowen, jr., G; Dante Wydra, jr., G
Palmer: Kolben Barney, jr., F; Matt Sims, sr., G.
Palmer Ridge: Wes McEvoy, sr., G.
Pine Creek: Perry Guidry, sr., F; Cameron Horton, sr., G; Kenny Pham, sr., G; Colton Yaeger, Sr., F.
Sand Creek: Colin Hawkins, fr., F; Konner Morgan, jr., F; Markus Ramirez, jr., G.
Sierra: Imani Grigsby, sr., G/F; Dailen Terry, sr., G.
The Classical Academy: Kobe Katayama, jr., G; Kade Walker, sr., F.
Vista Ridge: Trey Fowler, sr., F; Jabez Hasberry, sr., G.
Widefield: Tim Mewborn, sr., G; Donte Scott, sr., F/C.
Woodland Park: Joey Babin, sr., G; Markus Eiselein, sr., G.