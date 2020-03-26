A recent X-ray revealed a that The Vanguard School's basketball star Dominique Clifford has a fractured wrist, but it's not as bad as it sounds.
“My growth plates are still open,” Clifford said. “So it’s kind of hard to tell if it’s a severe fracture or just a small one.”
Despite the injury, which happened in the final weeks of his senior season, Clifford led the Coursers back to the Great 8 in Class 3A.
“The amount of mental and physical toughness it took to get through those last few games with that injury, I’m pretty proud of him,” Vanguard coach Joe Wetters said.
“He favored it a little that last week, but I think we would’ve had to lock him in a room to keep him away from that final eight game in Denver.”
Clifford, who’s heading to Boulder in June to start his collegiate career at Colorado, earned Gazette Preps Class 3A-1A Boys’ Basketball Peak Performer of the Year for leading Vanguard to a 22-3 record while averaging 24.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.7 blocks. He was also named Colorado’s overall player of the year by MaxPreps and Gatorade.
“I think what stands out the most is he went about earning the Player of the Year awards by doing the things that he’s best at, which is just being a great teammate, sharing the ball,” Wetters said. “He didn’t go about it the wrong way by showing off or doing anything outside of his character.”
The Coursers coach said that selfless attitude went beyond the game, as Clifford had autograph and photo requests to deal with after most games home or away. After watching Hunter Maldonado, now at Wyoming, and D’Shawn Schwartz, likely a future teammate at CU, get that attention when they were at Vista Ridge and Sand Creek, respectively, Clifford was happy to serve as a role model.
“It was different, but I always dreamed of being in that spotlight,” he said.
“It’s pretty special. I take it as a blessing.”
In June, Clifford is planning to head to Boulder and a bigger spotlight. His high school coach believes Clifford can continue his success at the Division I level and beyond.
“I think the ceiling is so high, it’s hard to see right now,” Wetters said.
“He’s got himself set up really well.”
Wetters added that Clifford has some work to do in the weight room to prepare for the next level, and the Vanguard senior said he’s planning on getting to work as soon as his cast comes off, hopefully in the next few weeks.
With some added muscle, and one last growth spurt, Clifford hopes to make an impact in the Pac-12 next year after leaving his mark on Colorado high school basketball.
“(My doctor) thinks I could maybe get up to 6-6, 6-7,” Clifford said. “I wouldn’t mind that.”