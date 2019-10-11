The Mesa Ridge football team waited patiently for the first five weeks of the season for senior quarterback Kyle Gaster to find his legs.
The 6-foot, 190-pound captain had directed a balanced offense that 234 total yards per game, but aside from his 117 passing yards per game, Gaster hasn’t had a chance to run, entering their sixth game of the season with -3 total rushing yards.
That was until the Grizzlies faced Palmer in the 4A Southern opener.
Gaster rushed for two touchdowns, including a season-long run of 37-yards for to activate a running clock in a 48-13 win over the Terrors.
“I knew he could do it and we’ve been kind of pushing him to do it a little bit more,” Mesa Ridge coach Rob Braaten said. “We really didn’t change the play calls at all, that was all him just making good reads and making good choices.”
Gaster opened it up for the Grizzlies with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Adres Esquivel, Mesa Ridge followed with back-to-back 14-yard rushing touchdowns by D’John Hudson and Elijah Ross. A punt blocked by Shawn Harris was caught in the end zone by Jailen Holmes, put the Grizzlies up 27-0 early in the second quarter.
Then it was Gaster’s turn.
He faked to Jasiah Henderson and swung left for a 14-yard touchdown, with four minutes left in the first half. He later had another successful fake to Ross for a 37-yard score.
“All the credit goes to my offensive line and the playcalls up top were perfect,” Gaster said. “I couldn’t have had a better game with my receivers blocking too, I’m really thankful for them.”
Gaster also had 54 and 40 yard touchdown runs called back for holding penalties.
“I’m a little bitter but it will still go on the highlight tape, so that’s alright,” Gaster joked.
Braaten said despite leaving the touchdowns on the field he likes when ‘off the ball’ penalties are called when they have an advantage because it provides a learning experience for his team.
“I thought offensively we did what our game plan was, but defensively we knew we needed to try to slow that passing game down a little bit and ran a lot of base man coverage,” Braaten said. “We have some pretty good athletes so we were able to take some stuff away.”
Palmer felt sparks of momentum thanks to a 37-yard rush by Jaiveon Kendrick and on the next play a long pass from Carlos Moreno to Jesse Saiz, but the sparks fizzled out after the Mesa Ridge defense pushed Terrors behind the sticks more than 20 yards.
“We need to execute better in every phase of the game, and I need to coach better,” Palmer coach Tom Reber said. “We were terrible at every phase of the game tonight and that was on me.”
Later, the Terrors got a push after a midfield fumble was recovered by junior Kody Woods, leading to a 10-yard touchdown pass from Moreno to Kendrick midway through the second quarter.
On the final Palmer drive of the first half Kendrick twisted his right knee and was carted off the field. The entire Terror team walked over to the cart for encouragement as Kendrick was writhing in pain. Gaster also walked over from the Mesa Ridge sideline.
Kendrick came out from the locker room after halftime on crutches with his left knee wrapped in ice. Reber did not have an update on his condition after the game.