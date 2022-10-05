FOOTBALL

1. Regis Jesuit (3-3) at Pine Creek (5-1) — 1 p.m. Saturday at D20 Stadium

Pine Creek's stretch of tough opponents continues Saturday after the Eagles shut out Fountain-Fort Carson last week.

The Eagles will once again put forth a defense limiting opponents to 12 points per game, and an offense led by junior Mason Miller and sophomore Jonathan Coar rushing the ball — the two have combined for 15 touchdowns this season.

2. Palmer Ridge (6-0) at Pueblo West (4-2) — 7 p.m. Friday at Pueblo West Stadium

The Bears have four games left to accomplish an undefeated season, and the Cyclones are up next.

Pueblo West's sophomore quarterback Gavin Lockett will oppose Palmer Ridge junior Derek Hester and the Bears' rushing attack.

Hester leads Lockett in both passing and rushing entering the matchup.

3. Cheyenne Mountain (3-3) at Rampart (4-2) — 7 p.m. Friday at D20 Stadium

Cheyenne Mountain will be happy to avoid Air Academy senior Sam Beers this week, but will now be faced with the two-quarterback system of Rampart.

The Rams will put forth junior Haydn Benoit and senior Braden Sears to counter the Red-Tailed Hawks' signal caller, junior Bruce Archambault. Either way, the defenses that allowed 91 combined points in losses last week will be tested.

4. Fountain-Fort Carson (4-2) at Legend (4-2) — 7 p.m. Friday at Echo Park Stadium

Senior quarterback Tavian Tuli was subject to extreme wind and an aggressive Pine Creek defense last week that held him to 90 yards and three interceptions.

Next up is a Legend team that allowed Vista Ridge senior Brayden Dorman to throw for 476 yards and five touchdowns in week one. Its defense has tightened since, though, allowing just 16 points per game.

The Trojans, in a similar vein, have allowed just over nine points per game.

5. Vista Ridge (4-2) at Air Academy (5-1) — 7 p.m. Friday at Air Academy K-Dome

The Wolves may be finding their stride. Senior quarterback Brayden Dorman leads the state in passing and has led the offense to 51 points per game in their three-game win streak.

Air Academy, too, is building chemistry behind senior Sam Beers. He has scored 11 touchdowns in just the last two games and played a large role in the Kadets' four-game win streak. With a win over Vista Ridge, they could post their best win total since 2019.

BOYS' SOCCER

Cheyenne Mountain (9-1-1) at Palmer Ridge (8-3) — 7 p.m. Thursday at Don Breese Stadium

The PPAC is loaded this year, and the Bears and Red-Tailed Hawks play a big part. Palmer Ridge senior Drew Boldvich leads the team with 15 goals, while Cheyenne Mountain will rely on a communal effort — bringing forth six different, multi-goal scorers.

Doherty (6-5) at Rampart (6-4) — 3:30 p.m. Friday at D20 Stadium

The Spartans have scored 30 goals this year already, and the Rams' defense will be tested. This comes on the heels of a 2-1 win over Arapahoe last week for Rampart before a double-overtime loss to Pine Creek.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Palmer Ridge (13-1) at Discovery Canyon (12-2) — 6 p.m. Thursday at Discovery Canyon High School

Palmer Ridge swept the Thunder in the first of the two PPAC standouts, and Discovery Canyon will get a chance for revenge behind top hitter, sophomore Erika Sayer.

For the Bears, it will be junior Corrie Anderson who collected 26 kills in a win over Lewis-Palmer last week.

Woodland Park (9-3) at Vanguard (10-6) — 6 p.m. Thursday at Vanguard Gymnasium

Woodland Park comes in with a nine-match win streak to oppose Vanguard and the Coursers.

The latter will be once again led by standout setter, junior Skylar Ford, and hitter, junior Sofia Bassi.

SOFTBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson (10-10-1) at Air Academy (11-9) — 3:30 p.m. at Air Academy High School

Wins over Greeley West and Doherty have the Trojans looking to extend their win streak to three. Kadet junior Ava Smith has hit .586 this year and seven home runs.

Fountain-Fort Carson senior Hailey Calhoun will have plenty to say with her .509 average and nine extra-base hits.