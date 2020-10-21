Being a defensive starter for the Woodland Park football team is almost a full-time job.
In preparation to face 2019 2A state finalist Delta on Friday, the Panther defense has collectively put in nearly 31 hours of film study on top of daily two-hour practices.
Senior running back and safety Braden Roskam said the increased study time has helped his team get in a "coaching head space" to identify offensive triggers and trends.
“You know what they are going to do before they do it,” Roskam said. “And I think it’s going to translate very well on Friday. If they end up beating us, it’s because they are better than us, not because they are more prepared because we are as prepared as we can get.”
Woodland Park coach Joe Roskam said by Monday his team could diagnose the Delta offense almost immediately, and was excited about the challenge ahead.
“If you want to be the best you have to beat the best so might as well line them up and play,” Joe Roskam said. “They really understand the magnitude of the season and they’re taking care of one another.”
Part of this week’s preparation will be focused on Delta quarterback Nolan Bynum, who leads Class 2A in passing yards with 463. Averaging more than 400 yards per game Delta tries to maintain a balanced offense between Bynum and running back Timothy Horn, who has 247 yards through two games.
Horn has a 6-yard edge over Roskam as the pair enter Week 3 ranked third and fourth, respectively, in 2A in rushing yards. Roskam has 241 rushing yards, averaging 79 percent of Woodland Park’s rushing yards per game — the same percentage as Horn.
Woodland Park has presented an incredibly balanced offense through the first two weeks, averaging 152 yards rushing and 164 yards passing. Last week in a 34-0 shutout win over Elizabeth, the quarterback tandem of Mason Pyles and Colin Kucera each passed for over 100 yards.
But it’s the Panthers' defense that steers the ship.
Averaging more than 67 tackles per game, Woodland Park's defense is led by seniors Darren Genger, Roskam and Bryson Cox, who also lead a tight-knit senior class that has been playing together for nearly a decade.
“We’ve been so tight since then, and football means a lot to everybody on this field,” said Genger, who added that his senior class is grateful to be playing this fall, and not through two feet of snow in the proposed spring season.
The Woodland Park defense is tied for second in the state in sacks with five, led by sophomore Aiden Hernandez with two. He also caused a fumble and has 15 tackles, including four for a loss. Genger leads the defense with 26 total tackles, followed by Roskam with 21 and Cox with 16. Tyler Baldus has two interceptions.
“We attack in every area of the game so anything we can do to add a little extra wrinkle in that coaching staff and add a little extra pressure on them preparing their kids is what we are going to do,” Joe Roskam said. “Our guys are relentless. They fly around and they play hard and we are going to give Delta everything we’ve got.”
DELTA-WOODLAND PARK AT A GLANCE
Game data: Delta Panthers (2-0) vs. Woodland Park Panthers (2-0) … 6 p.m. Friday at Woodland Park High School.
Media: Check GazettePreps.com for a story, highlight video and photos.
COVID-19 restrictions: No tickets will be sold at the gate. All spectators must have a ticket prior to arriving at the stadium. Fans unable to attend may livestream the game on the Woodland Park YouTube page.