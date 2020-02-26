An “amoeba” defense and the energy of senior Gabe Brock proved to be something of a perfect pairing for No. 23 Sand Creek in a 70-32 win over No. 42 Durango on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 4A boys' basketball playoffs.
Rob Hawkins, coach of the host 16-8 Scorpions, first used the defense that can look like either a 3-2 or 2-1-2 zone, depending on what the opposing offense is doing, when he was coaching at Mitchell.
“I made it up one time playing Palmer and Kenny Callum, and so I tried it to see if it would work, and it did,” Hawkins said. “I pull it out of my bag every once in a while.”
While scouting the Demons, Hawkins noticed some troubles handling pressure, so he instructed his guards — usually some combination of Isiah Cox, Izaiah Jordan, Greg Garnett and Markus Ramirez — to pick up Durango right around half-court and trap when possible.
The result was an abundance of steals that led to fast-break layups.
“Ultimately, if we want to win the game, we have to get the ball out of their hands, make something happen on the offensive end,” Ramirez, the Scorpions’ leading scorer, said.
“Since we’re undersized, we have to have an intensity on defense. We brought it out tonight.”
Nobody benefited more from frequent run outs than Brock, a 6-foot-3 senior, who scored a game-high 16 points.
“I think I can bring everybody together,” Brock said. “I like the energy that I bring.”
Ramirez and Hawkins are also fans of what the key reserve brings to the Scorpions.
“We like to call Gabe our spark plug,” Ramirez said.
Wednesday, Brock was a catalyst during the stretch that broke the game open.
After Durango’s Anthony Flint, who led the Demons with 14 points, hit his second 3-pointer of the first quarter to bring the visitors within two points late in the first quarter, Brock answered with a bucket in the final minute in the first.
Brock then added a free throw and a three-point play early in the second, adding to a 21-0 run that helped Sand Creek take a 35-13 lead to halftime despite a scoreless first half from Ramirez, who entered averaging 14.1 points.
Ramirez scored seven of his nine points in a 15-0 run that saw the hosts go up 52-15 late in the third. Jordan finished with 12 points, while Cox and Konner Morgan, Sand Creek’s 6-foot starting post, added eight.
“We played every possession. We didn’t take any breaks,” Hawkins said.
“Every last guy was really busting their butt, and when they didn’t, boy, they stuck out like a sore thumb.”
While the amoeba defense might not make an appearance in Saturday’s second-round matchup with No. 10 Pueblo West, a rematch of the Scorpions’ 85-75 win in a season opener, the Sand Creek coach said the energy must remain consistent.
“We’re going to have to switch some things up and play as good or better than we did tonight,” Hawkins said.
At least he knows who he can turn to whenever he needs a spark off the bench.
“That kid’s got a ton of energy,” Hawkins said of Brock. “He is literally the power source of my team.”