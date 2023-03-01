The Denver Coliseum and its multi-colored seats are staging a reunion of sorts for Mesa Ridge basketball.

Tevin and Bryce Riehl were part of a Mesa Ridge contingent that saw the fruits of Joel Babbitt's labor before he even became the Grizzlies' head coach. A handful traveled up to watch Lewis-Palmer in the playoffs last year and cheer on friends from the area as the Rangers took the 4A title.

It was that moment, seeing Babbitt work alongside Bill Benton to lead the Rangers, that defined their mindset about the coach before he'd ever worn the purple and black.

Within 20 minutes of their first 2022-23 practice starting, the Grizzlies were already sold on their new coach. The first exhibition tournaments showed the wins that would come with a defensive buy-in.

Fast forward through the regular season, and the coach is practically on the hook for breaking up scuffles between volunteers now — each hand being raised to play defense in the opening drill.

"We bought into coach's ideas right away," sophomore Bryce Riehl said. "We wanted to take on the challenge and losing last year in the Sweet 16 was part of it. Watching him win with Lewis-Palmer built a lot of trust — he knows what he's doing and everything is for a reason."

Many of the qualities brought to the program are nearly identical to those seen at Lewis-Palmer.

Defense and the "little things" are what Babbitt's previous locale was built on. He has experience outside of just being Benton's assistant, though.

Babbitt was also tasked with leading the Lewis-Palmer girls' program before his tenure with the boys' squad. Though the two sports can often be different, he found a similarity between the games, simplicity is the key regardless of girls or boys.

Any given opponent can attempt to strain Mesa Ridge, but the coach built a system with simple commands and responses. If he yells "ball goes that way," the team immediately gives him the response, "I go that way."

The help defense principles, and creating havoc with a press are fundamental to his plan. But that plan is worth nothing if not voiced properly.

"These guys don't need me yelling a bunch of things at them, they just need to know what went wrong and they'll fix it," Babbitt said. "The words I saw are simple, and we just repeat those words. I'm not over-coaching them, it's just about key points to focus on."

The two words they're not allowed to say are "My bad."

Mesa Ridge's coaching staff has little interest in accountability for accountability's sake, as often shown in the simple tapping of a chest and the two unspeakable words.

See the problem, fix the problem and move on. Repeat the problem and it may be time to sit down and reset.

Football lessons also parallel a defense-first basketball team in many ways, and he's used them to get through to a team that features the starting safety, quarterback and wide receiver of the Grizzlies football team in the starting lineup.

Each player is tasked with an objective, and when one fails, the entire team fails, just like an offensive lineman missing a block or a running back missing a blitz pickup.

"We just trust the coach and he's helped us change our mindsets — we never thought this could be possible with this defense," junior Tevin Riehl said. "The atmosphere was different right away and the first practice, we were already getting to work on defense. That's how he built trust quickly."

The Grizzlies now sit three wins short of their own title, a 5A crown. It's become their new goal after breaking through the original barrier they had set of making it to the Coliseum.

Beginning the Great 8 is a matchup with No. 7 Dakota Ridge. Another win after that could even set up an all-local final, given No. 1 Air Academy handles business in its first two rounds as well.

The Denver Coliseum visit a year go gave a preview of the program Mesa Ridge could become. Now, the Grizzlies watch their own film to see the philosophies at work. In turn, their seats for the weekend's action will be on the hardwood this year.

YouTube and viral dunk highlights can wait. Mesa Ridge will settle for the win because defense always comes first.