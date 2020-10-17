A week ago, Pine Creek’s Caleb Boutelle had a 35-second edge on Rampart’s Ben Conlin at the 5A Region 5 championships.
The two had battled throughout the season to see which could claim the area’s fastest time, with Boutelle claiming the presumed title with a personal record time of 15:25.2 at regionals in a head-to-head contest with Conlin.
But after last year’s state meet left a bad taste in his mouth, Conlin was determined to end his high school cross country career with a bang.
But he couldn’t do it without Boutelle beside him.
Conlin placed second in 15:27 following Parker Wolfe’s time of 15:10.4, a state course record. Boutelle followed close behind in 15:31 to take third.
“Caleb would go in front, then I would pass him a little bit and drop back,” Conlin said. “We have been racing together for a long time, and I think I speak for the both of us when I say it was really nice to have someone up there.”
Boutelle, who had a stress fracture this time last year, said the race was very ‘tactical’ and it helped to have a familiar racer by his side.
“Ben is a great friend and he went with the pack and I knew I wanted to go with him to help push each other,” Boutelle said. “For me it was really nice to race well and show everyone what I’ve got today.”
Conlin, who placed 19th last year, knew as early as the 1-kilometer mark that he and Boutelle were in good position for a top finish if they stuck together.
“We worked together for the rest of the race just to keep it from the other guys,” Conlin said. “Two miles in I was like, this is going well. If it ended right here and I ended up dying, it was still a really good race.”
Conlin and Boutelle were the only local qualifiers for the Class 5A boys’ race. On the girls’ side, Rampart’s Mollie Roden was the top local finisher with a time of 19:10.30 for 24th. Lauren Boutelle, Caleb’s sister, placed 25th with a time of 19:13.5.