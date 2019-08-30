Sierra hoped the christening of its home stadium would have gone a bit differently Friday, as the Stallions hosted The Classical Academy in the first-ever football game on the Sierra campus.

But for the Titans, who already radiated confidence entering the season, it was exactly what they needed.

From the opening kickoff to the final horn, TCA handled Sierra on the way to a 46-8 season-opening victory.

“I told the guys to play confident,” TCA coach Justin Rich said. “The first game you never know what you’re going to get. So we just said we were going to come out here and do what we’ve been training to do all summer and good things will happen, and I think tonight was just an affirmation of that.”

The Titans returned the opening kickoff 85 yards by Matthew Segovia after back-to-back, false-start penalties on the Stallions. TCA scored again with less than four minutes to play when Alex Nelson tip-toed the sideline and returned a kickoff 82 yards.

Hunter Christopherson scored a 22-yard touchdown midway through the first half, and was on the way to his second of the night when he was pulled down at the 1-yard line with an apparent knee injury.

The running back, who entered his junior season as the team’s top rusher, never returned to the game. He finished with 56 yards on two rushes.

As Christopherson was still being helped back to the Titan bench, Cade Palmer stepped in to score a 1-yard touchdown — setting up a breakout night for the sophomore.

“It was just a next man up mentality,” Palmer said. “Hunter is so good, but we had to keep going. I was a little nervous at first but once I starting going it was easy.”

Palmer went on to score two more rushing touchdowns, including a 37-yarder midway through the second quarter.

“We knew going into the season we would have a good two-headed beast,” Rich said. “Hopefully Hunter is going to be OK, if he’s not then Cade is going to be big for us and we’re going to be even younger in that skill position.”

Palmer finished with 126 yards.

“We wanted to come out super fast and hit them hard,” Palmer said. “We came in super fired up this season. We didn’t like how last season ended, so we wanted to come out here strong with a win.”

Sierra saw a bit of a spark in the second half after earning just three first downs in the first 24 minutes. The Stallions moved down the field thanks in part to rushes by seniors Elijah Smith and Maliek Goldman, but were eventually held at the goal line after a 5-yard pass attempt was broken up by two TCA defenders.

The Stallions eventually scored after TCA ran into trouble with a number of botched snaps, backing the offense up into the end zone. Sierra’s Jyan Frazer recovered a high snap in the end zone, and Smith ran in a 2-point conversion to put the Stallions on the board with a running clock and less than five minutes to play.

Sierra coach Draye Ersery said he believed it was a lack of motivation by his players that put them in a 40-0 hole at halftime.

“You can’t coach effort,” Ersery said. “We had them in the mixer, we had the mismatches we wanted, but we didn’t have the effort. That’s something intrinsic, and that’s something I can’t coach.”