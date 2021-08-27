FOOTBALL
Pine Creek 27, Pueblo West 0
At Pueblo West: Zion Hill caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Josiah Roy to open the scoring and rushed for another touchdown in the second half. Roy capped the scoring with a touchdown pass to Alex Nelson. Pine Creek’s other touchdown came when Sam Stearman recovered a blocked punt.
Pine Creek will take a 1-0 record into next week’s home game against Denver East.
The Classical Academy 38, Alamosa 13
At TCA: Air Force commit Cade Palmer rushed for a couple of first-half touchdowns to get the Titans out in front.
Palmer finished with 106 yards on 14 rushes with three touchdowns. Ethan Aragundi finished with eight carries for 73 yards and one score, while Sam Guilez completed 6 of 11 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown to Jake Jennings.
Cheyenne Mountain 29, Sand Creek 16
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks led 29-0 after three quarters.
Glenwood Springs 41, Harrison 13
At Harrison: Colton Clarke hauled in a 30-yard pass in the second quarter to get the Panthers on the board. Carlos Preciado ran for Harrison’s other touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cherry Creek 42, Doherty 0
At Garry Berry: The defending state champions scored all of their points in the first half to bring the running clock into play after halftime.
Aspen 42, Colorado Springs Christian School 21
At Aspen: The Lions led 13-7 at halftime before Aspen started clicking in the second half.
Florence 50, Peyton 0
At Peyton: The Huskies scored 43 points in the first half, bringing the running clock into play.
Calhan 56, West Grand 14
CROSS COUNTRY
Rocky Ford Invitational
At Rocky Ford: Claire Nowels led the Fountain-Fort Carson girls to the team title by finishing first in 20 minutes, 44.88 seconds. Teammate Kendall Nolan was tenth in 23:53.94.
Alexia Gonzales (23:17:87 – sixth) and Olivia Bell (23:44:23 – ninth) carried the Banning Lewis Prep girls to a sixth-place finish.
Jonathan Wiggins paced the Banning Lewis Prep boys to second place, just three points behind Rocky Ford, by finishing second in 17:02.84. Vincent Kipchirchir led the Fountain-Fort Carson boys to a fourth-place finish, crossing seventh in 18:19:21.
Mitchell’s Caleb Gunn ran 19:17:43, good for 12th, as Mitchell took eighth place in the boys’ standings. The Marauders’ girls didn’t register a team score, but Madalyn Youngbird took fourth individually in 22:43.9.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, Mountain Vista 0, OT
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears (2-0-1) stayed unbeaten thanks to Makenna West’s goal in overtime off an assist from Hannah Hermann. West also had a team-high 29 steals.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Manitou Springs 3, Bayfield 1
At Bayfield: The Mustangs led 2-1 at half time, cushioned their lead in the second half and started the season 1-0.
Senior Anton Akse scored twice and registered an assist, while sophomore Evan Yount scored once and set up one of Akse's goals.
SOFTBALL
ThunderRidge 17, Doherty 0, 3 inn.
The Grizzlies finished off the Spartans early with a seven-run third inning.
Fossil Ridge 14, Discovery Canyon 0
Ponderosa Tournament
At Metzler Fields
Mesa Ridge 5, Liberty 4
Destiny Tuttle homered and finished with two runs batted in and two runs scored for Mesa Ridge. Lucia Quintana struck out eight and allowed three earned runs in the win.
Pueblo Central 6, Coronado 5
The Cougars scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth but came up short. Baily LaGere, Addison Pakenham and Taiyah Mooney each had multiple hits and drove in a run for Coronado.
Ponderosa 12, Mesa Ridge 0, 4 inn.
Haleigh Orndorff recorded Mesa Ridge’s only hit.
Durango 6, Rampart 2
The Demons used a five-run third inning to erase an early Rampart lead and drop the Rams to 2-5.
Pueblo Central 11, Liberty 0, 6 inn.
The Lancers allowed three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth, allowing the Wildcats to end it an inning early.
Monarch 15, Rampart 6
After falling behind 9-0, the Rams closed within three runs after the top of the fourth only for Monarch to score six runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Fruita Monument 16, Coronado 4
The Wildcats led 8-1 after two innings and scored their final eight runs in the fifth.
Trojan Invitational
At Fountain-Fort Carson
Fountain-Fort Carson 15, Canon City 0, 4 inn.
Malia Williams-Sala went 2 for 3 with a home run, finishing with two RBI and three runs scored. Vicky Alvarado also drove in three runs and scored two for the Trojans, while freshman pitcher Hannah Turpin struck out four and allowed just one hit.
Pueblo West 18, Lewis-Palmer 2, 3 inn.
The Cyclones scored all 18 runs in the third inning, according to MaxPreps.
Pueblo County 18, Palmer 1, 4 inn.
The Hornets broke it open with seven runs in the second inning and six more in the third.
Fountain-Fort Carson 15, Lewis-Palmer 0
Falcon 10, Widefield 3
Pueblo County 4, Falcon 3