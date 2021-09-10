SOFTBALL

Vista Ridge 16, Rangeview 4

Vista Ridge 20, Skyline 2

The Wolves’ offense had a highly productive day at Berthoud Tournament Barnes Softball Complex Field, securing their second and third straight lopsided scores. Vista Ridge improved to 5-3.

Air Academy 11, Peak to Peak 5

Mead 10, Air Academy 3

The Mavericks rolled to six runs in the third inning and ended the Kadets’ five-game win streak.

Brina Baysinger pitched 3.2 innings and allowed 6 hits with 4 strikeouts. Mikayla Hancock took it the rest of the way and fanned one.

Palmer Ridge 3, Mesa Ridge 1

Falcon 11, Mesa Ridge 2 (5 innings)

Palmer Ridge 5, Falcon 4

At Pueblo County Tournament: Mesa Ridge (6-8) picked up the pace late against Palmer Ridge but split the day, later falling to Falcon (9-3).

Falcon senior Makayla Ferguson paced the Falcons with 2 hits, a run and 3 RBIs.

The Bears (7-2) in turn defeated Falcon.

Cheyenne Mountain 11, Lamar 10

Palisade 15, Pine Creek 0

BOYS’ SOCCER

Conifer 5, Sand Creek 4

At Sand Creek: Four second-half goals weren’t enough to carry Sand Creek to a non-league home win.

Pueblo Centennial 4, Canon City 0

Montrose 3, Doherty 2

BOYS’ TENNIS

Cheyenne Mountain 6, Discovery Canyon 1

At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder’s Sean Bratkowski defeated fellow sophomore Miles Hoover at No. 1 singles, dropping the first set 6-3 before winning the next two by the same score. The Red-Tailed Hawks were victorious everywhere else.

At No. 2 singles, Discovery Canyon’s Grant Thurman forced a third set against Joseph Martensen but fell 6-1.

Lewis-Palmer 7, Widefield 0

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Canon City 1

At Canon City: The Trojans (8-1) recovered from their first loss of the season at the hands of The Classical Academy and got past the Tigers (3-6).