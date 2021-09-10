SOFTBALL
Vista Ridge 16, Rangeview 4
Vista Ridge 20, Skyline 2
The Wolves’ offense had a highly productive day at Berthoud Tournament Barnes Softball Complex Field, securing their second and third straight lopsided scores. Vista Ridge improved to 5-3.
Air Academy 11, Peak to Peak 5
Mead 10, Air Academy 3
The Mavericks rolled to six runs in the third inning and ended the Kadets’ five-game win streak.
Brina Baysinger pitched 3.2 innings and allowed 6 hits with 4 strikeouts. Mikayla Hancock took it the rest of the way and fanned one.
Palmer Ridge 3, Mesa Ridge 1
Falcon 11, Mesa Ridge 2 (5 innings)
Palmer Ridge 5, Falcon 4
At Pueblo County Tournament: Mesa Ridge (6-8) picked up the pace late against Palmer Ridge but split the day, later falling to Falcon (9-3).
Falcon senior Makayla Ferguson paced the Falcons with 2 hits, a run and 3 RBIs.
The Bears (7-2) in turn defeated Falcon.
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Lamar 10
Palisade 15, Pine Creek 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Conifer 5, Sand Creek 4
At Sand Creek: Four second-half goals weren’t enough to carry Sand Creek to a non-league home win.
Pueblo Centennial 4, Canon City 0
Montrose 3, Doherty 2
BOYS’ TENNIS
Cheyenne Mountain 6, Discovery Canyon 1
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder’s Sean Bratkowski defeated fellow sophomore Miles Hoover at No. 1 singles, dropping the first set 6-3 before winning the next two by the same score. The Red-Tailed Hawks were victorious everywhere else.
At No. 2 singles, Discovery Canyon’s Grant Thurman forced a third set against Joseph Martensen but fell 6-1.
Lewis-Palmer 7, Widefield 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Canon City 1
At Canon City: The Trojans (8-1) recovered from their first loss of the season at the hands of The Classical Academy and got past the Tigers (3-6).
