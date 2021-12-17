GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Vanguard School 54, University 37
At Vanguard: Jordan Seppa's 3-pointer gave the Coursers a 12-10 lead and the hosts never trailed again.
The Coursers (1-2) paced themselves on the way to their first win of the season. They travel to face Ellicott on Saturday.
Palmer Ridge 52, Riverdale Ridge 43
Palmer Ridge put some distance between itself and Riverdale Ridge in Friday's fourth quarter, where it outscored the Ravens 19-7.
Mia Womack topped the Bears with 24 points and hit all 10 of her free throws. Natali Volk led the way with 12 rebounds.
Soroco 63, Calhan 8
Colorado Springs Christian School 62, Fowler 28
Lewis-Palmer 47, Falcon 34
Spring Valley 57, Fountain-Fort Carson 33
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Golden 59, Pine Creek 56
At Pueblo East Coaches Clinic: Zach Weiler's 14 points led Golden to a narrow tournament victory over the Eagles.
Air Academy 74, Castle View 60
At Castle View: The Kadets pulled away and stayed away, improving to 5-2 on the season.
Colorado Springs Christian School 54, Fowler 29
Cheyenne Mountain 72, Pueblo East 54
Knight 67, Fountain-Fort Carson 43
Center 55, Calhan 23
Ralston Valley 55, Doherty 53
ICE HOCKEY
Lewis-Palmer 11, Liberty 1
At Sertich Ice Center: The Rangers went up 10-0 before the Lancers responded on Friday afternoon.
Lewis-Palmer's Jakub Speakman, Cooper Ciesielski, Leo Bilic and Zach Nimitz each found the net twice. Rhys Halaby, Andre LeMaire and Grogan Blach netted one apiece. Bilic contributed two assists for a four-point night. Fifteen of L-P's 20 skaters registered at least a point.
Ethan Graber scored Liberty's goal in the third period.
Cameron Hurt made 14 saves for the Rangers while Logan Gabrielson (7 saves) and Kayla Banks (27 saves) shared the net for the Lancers.
Lewis-Palmer didn't take a single penalty and Bilic scored on one of its three power plays.