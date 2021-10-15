FOOTBALL
The Classical Academy 41, Woodland Park 0
At TCA: Matthew Segovia returned the opening kickoff of the second half 85 yards to extend the Titans’ lead to 28-0 and TCA went on to shut out the Panthers.
TCA (6-0, 3-0 2A Tri-Peaks) scored with 1.6 seconds left in the second quarter to carry a 21-0 lead into the half. Cade Palmer scored on runs of 65 and 79 yards and had four total touchdowns.
Palmer Ridge 49, Air Academy 7
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears (7-1, 2-1 4A Southern 1) put up 21 points in each of the first two quarters and coasted to a win.
Lewis-Palmer 20, Conifer 13
At Conifer: The Rangers (2-5) never trailed in a close road contest and ended a four-game losing streak.
Jake Knisley had rushing touchdowns of 8 and 10 yards, including the go-ahead score after Conifer tied the game for a second time late in the third quarter. Joseph Houck added a two-yard TD.
Manitou Springs 34, Lamar 26
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs led just 21-20 at the half before pulling away for good with about five minutes left in the game. Tyler Maloney’s 6-yard rushing TD provided some distance.
Pine Creek 48, Chaparral 21
Harrison 41, Sierra 0
Fountain-Fort Carson 44, Rampart 0
Falcon 23, Widefield 13
Calhan 26, Pikes Peak Christian 24
Pueblo County 39, Canon City 14
Durango 42, Discovery Canyon 0
Buena Vista 49, Colorado Springs Christian School 12
BOYS’ SOCCER
Colorado Springs School 10, Dolores Huerta 0
At CSS: Diego Alas-Montoya (3), Andrew Hedden (2) and Henry Gresham (2) recorded multigoal games and John Baldwin secured the shutout as the Kodiaks emphatically ended a three-game skid. Alas-Montoya and Hedden added two assists apiece.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Salida 2
At James Irwin: The Jaguars (11-3, 4-3 3A Tri-Peaks) won the first, third and fifth sets (25-19, 28-26, 15-9) while Salida broke it up (28-26, 25-19).