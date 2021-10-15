101621-s-prepfb4.jpg

The Classical Academy junior Ethan Aragundi (6) and senior Robert Beech (9) tackle Woodland Park freshman Aidan Hood (45) in the first quarter of the 2A football game at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs, CO on Friday October15, 2021. (Photo by Laura Domingue)

FOOTBALL

The Classical Academy 41, Woodland Park 0

At TCA: Matthew Segovia returned the opening kickoff of the second half 85 yards to extend the Titans’ lead to 28-0 and TCA went on to shut out the Panthers.

TCA (6-0, 3-0 2A Tri-Peaks) scored with 1.6 seconds left in the second quarter to carry a 21-0 lead into the half. Cade Palmer scored on runs of 65 and 79 yards and had four total touchdowns.

Palmer Ridge 49, Air Academy 7

At Palmer Ridge: The Bears (7-1, 2-1 4A Southern 1) put up 21 points in each of the first two quarters and coasted to a win.

Lewis-Palmer 20, Conifer 13

At Conifer: The Rangers (2-5) never trailed in a close road contest and ended a four-game losing streak.

Jake Knisley had rushing touchdowns of 8 and 10 yards, including the go-ahead score after Conifer tied the game for a second time late in the third quarter. Joseph Houck added a two-yard TD.

Manitou Springs 34, Lamar 26

At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs led just 21-20 at the half before pulling away for good with about five minutes left in the game. Tyler Maloney’s 6-yard rushing TD provided some distance.

Pine Creek 48, Chaparral 21

Harrison 41, Sierra 0

Fountain-Fort Carson 44, Rampart 0

Falcon 23, Widefield 13

Calhan 26, Pikes Peak Christian 24

Pueblo County 39, Canon City 14

Durango 42, Discovery Canyon 0

Buena Vista 49, Colorado Springs Christian School 12

BOYS’ SOCCER

Colorado Springs School 10, Dolores Huerta 0

At CSS: Diego Alas-Montoya (3), Andrew Hedden (2) and Henry Gresham (2) recorded multigoal games and John Baldwin secured the shutout as the Kodiaks emphatically ended a three-game skid. Alas-Montoya and Hedden added two assists apiece.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

James Irwin 3, Salida 2

At James Irwin: The Jaguars (11-3, 4-3 3A Tri-Peaks) won the first, third and fifth sets (25-19, 28-26, 15-9) while Salida broke it up (28-26, 25-19).