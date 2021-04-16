FOOTBALL
The Classical Academy 49, Kent Denver 0
At Kent Denver: The Classical Academy continued its dominant tear through the season at Kent Denver with a 3A East shutout win.
TCA forced a 3-and-out and scored on its first offensive possession, leading Kent Denver 27-0 at halftime.
Garrett Kautz opened the second half with a kickoff return for a touchdown, and later scored on a pick-six. Cade Palmer scored three touchdowns and ran for 156 yards and Sam Guilez threw two touchdown passes, one to Aden Timson and one to Matthew Segovia.
The Titans have had two shutout wins in the short season, and the defense has allowed just three touchdowns.
“These kids just have a joy for playing and it really shows early on,” said TCA coach Justin Rich. “I think they are confident, they know we are talented and fast, and they are a coachable group of kids that love each other and are excited to play.”
TCA concludes its regular season next Thursday at Denver West.
Sand Creek 49, Littleton 0
At Littleton: Sand Creek won its second straight shutout in a 3A East win over Littleton. The Scorpions are 4-1 heading into the final week of the regular season. The Scorpions host Kent Denver next week.
Manitou Springs 58, Clear Creek 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Coronado 3, Canon City 1
At Coronado: Coronado defeated Cañon City on its way to fourth straight win in a fifth 4A CSML South victory.
The Cougars had a 2-0 lead at halftime and added a third in the second half. Garrett Klein, Ali Lara and Ismael Flores each scored for Coronado. Flores and Miguel Rios had an assist each.
Kyle Smith scored Canon City’s lone goal, assisted by Casey Horne.
Air Academy 3, Cheyenne Mountain 2
At Air Academy: Nate Van Keulen scored twice and Jett Neubacher also scored as Air Academy took down Cheyenne Mountain in a 5A/4A PPAC win, breaking a two-game losing skid to end the regular season.
Josh Granados had an assist and Travis Tygart earned the win in goal.
Pine Creek 3, Discovery Canyon 0
At Discovery Canyon: Jackson Isaacs had two goals and an assist in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Discovery Canyon, marking the Eagles' fifth consecutive win.
Parker Burnett also scored for Pine Creek. Jake Peters and Sam Reynolds had an assist each.
Freshman goalkeeper Connor Shaw had three saves in goal to secure the shutout.
Lewis-Palmer 6, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Doherty 1
At Liberty: Doherty won the opening set of a 5A/4A PPAC match 25-20, but Liberty claimed the final three 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 to bounce back from a two-game losing skid.
St. Mary’s 3, Pueblo Central 1
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s won a nonconference match against Pueblo County, closing out the four-set win after the Wildcats bounced back to win Set 3 to avoid the sweep. The Pirates closed out the match with a 29-27 win in Set 4.
Kyla Barrett had 15 kills to lead St. Mary’s and Jillian Kellick had 13. Kellick also had four aces and three blocks. Emma White had four aces and Peyton Priddy racked up 51 assists.
Discovery Canyon 3, Pine Creek 2
At Pine Creek: Discovery Canyon extended its winning streak to six matches in a 5A/4A PPAC win in five sets over Pine Creek. The Thunder won sets one, four and five 25-15, 25-21, 15-12. Pine Creek won sets three and four 25-22, 25-21.
Addyson McArthur led the Thunder with 12 kills, and Aaliyanna Codrington had nine. Paityn Kramer had seven kills, five aces and four blocks. Codrington also had four blocks for DCC and Kiley West had 37 assists.
Pine Creek was led by Hailey Aigner with nine kills, and Mikayla Hinton had seven. Amelia Nott had 10 blocks and Aigner had five.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers claimed their second straight victory and first win of the year in straight sets in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Fountain-Fort Carson 25-13, 25-12, 25-15.
Fountain-Fort Carson freshman Kiera Mitchell had 11 kills and sophomore Aiyana Mitchell has four blocks.
Rampart 3, Palmer Ridge 1
At Palmer Ridge: Rampart won its fifth straight match in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Palmer Ridge.
Rampart won the first set 25-22 before Palmer Ridge bounced back to win the second 27-25. The Rams won the final two sets 25-22, 25-16.
Colorado Springs School 3, Evangelical Christian 2
At CSS: Colorado Springs School won a five-set nonconference match over Evangelical Christian. The Kodiaks won sets two, three and five, 25-18, 25-18, 15-13. ECA won sets one and four 25-22, 25-16.
Whitney Richardi had 21 kills to lead CSS and Bailey Reid had 10 kills and four blocks. Elise Layton had four aces and 38 assists.
Air Academy 3, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Air Academy clinched an upset win over Cheyenne Mountain in four sets to break a three-game losing skid. The Kadets won the first two sets of the 5A/4A PPAC matchup 28-26, 25-10 before Cheyenne Mountain won the third 25-15 to avoid the sweep. Air Academy won the final set 25-20.