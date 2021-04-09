FOOTBALL
Harrison 34, Gateway 18
At Harrison: Harrison clinched its fourth straight win in a 4A South victory over Gateway.
Kahli Dotison had three touchdowns for the Panthers. He had two touchdown runs for 15 and 16 yards, respectively, and had a 16-yard touchdown reception from Jaseim Mitchell.
Mitchell also threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kahar Briggs and Davonn Stevens had a short touchdown run for Harrison.
Erick Covington had three touchdowns for Gateway.
The Classical Academy 41, The Academy 12
At The Classical Academy: TCA handed The Academy its first loss of the season in a dominant 3A East win to remain undefeated.
Another fast start for the Titans helped them to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Running back Cade Palmer went for 201 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Atlas Prep 7, St. Mary’s 0
At Atlas Prep: Jesse Parkinson had four goals and an assist for Atlas Prep in a commanding 3A Tri-Peaks shutout against St. Mary’s.
Diego Gomez scored twice and Angel DeJesus also scored for the Gryphons. Ivan Valdez had three saves in the shutout.
St. Mary’s David Simmons had 16 saves in goal.
Liberty 2, Air Academy 1
Lewis-Palmer 4, Cheyenne Mountain 0
Vista Ridge 5, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Sierra 7, Sand Creek 3
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Manitou Springs 3, Florence 0
At Florence: Manitou Springs defeated Florence in straight sets for a 3A Tri-Peaks victory (25-11, 25-10, 25-21).
Avah Armour had 16 kills for the Mustangs and Mahlia Glass had seven aces. Bella Coscetti had four aces and Armour had three.
Pine Creek 3, Colorado Springs Christian 0
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek took down CSCS in a nonconference match 25-14, 25-19, 25-16.
Amelia Nott had 12 kills for Pine Creek and Sam Barnes had six. Kira Cid had four aces and Abby Sweeney had 30 assists.
Kayla Merckx had seven kills for the Lions.