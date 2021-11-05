FOOTBALL
The Classical Academy 42, Northfield 6
At TCA: The Titans cruised past Northfield, the 2A Flatirons League champions. TCA went into halftime of its first-round playoff game leading 42-0.
Cade Palmer rushed for 102 yards on just 12 first-half carries. He scored a pair of touchdowns.
Sam Guilez was 5 of 8 for 121 yards with a TD pass.
The Titans' defense got in on the scoring as well, with Chase Keller scoring on a pick six in the second quarter.
TCA awaits the winner of Platte Valley and Severance.
Denver South 24, Mesa Ridge 21
At Mesa Ridge: The Ravens survived a close one, advancing to play top-seeded Montrose. The Grizzlies - who handed Denver South one of its two losses in the season opener, 31-28 - landed with a 5-6 overall record.
Golden 47, Cheyenne Mountain 6
At Golden: Cheyenne Mountain trailed 27-0 before Bruce Archambault IV's 21-yard pass Sullivan Moon gave the Red-Tailed Hawks their only touchdown.
Durango 62, Sand Creek 0
Pueblo Central 42, Canon City 38
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-12)
Legacy 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-10)
Manitou Springs 3, Strasburg 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)
Liberty 3, Douglas County 1 (25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21)
Mountain Vista 3, Doherty 0