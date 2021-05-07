BASEBALL
The Classical Academy 8, Air Academy 6
At TCA: The Titans improved to 1-1, while Air Academy lost its season opener. TCA led 6-1 after five innings and 8-3 after six innings. Titans sophomore Vinny Miller was 2-for-3 with three RBI’s and senior Cameron Brickler had two hits and two RBI’s. TCA senior Ryan Howard also added a pair of hits while scoring two runs and adding an RBI. Titans senior Teller Wilson was solid on the mound, allowing four hits and no earned runs over 4.1 innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Grand Junction 7, Liberty 6
At Grand Junction: Liberty (2-1) battled back from a 5-1 deficit after two innings to tie the score at 6-6 in the top of the fifth against the Tigers. But Grand Junction scored the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fifth to hand the Lancers their first loss of the season. Liberty senior Silas Fogle reached base all four plate appearances with three singles and a walk. He also scored two runs. Seniors Anthony Lay and Zach Cody had two hits apiece for the Lancers. Liberty junior Nick Bennett pitched well, allowing four hits and two runs over 4.1 innings. Liberty plays Heritage (2-0) this morning at 10 a.m.
Pueblo County 13, Discovery Canyon 9
At Pueblo: The Thunder (0-2) led 5-1 after scoring four runs in the top of the third inning at Runyan Field. The Hornets responded with six runs in the bottom of the frame and never trailed the rest of the way. Discovery Canyon senior Hunter Lindell was 4-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Adding two hits apiece were senior Coby Welty, and juniors Gavin Montoya and Jonah Johnson. Johnson pitched 3.1 innings and allowed two hits and six unearned runs, while striking out three and walking three. The Thunder defense had a rough day, committing six errors that led to 10 unearned runs. Brandon Shepherd allowed just three hits and three earned runs (seven total) in 2.1 innings for the Thunder. Discovery Canyon plays Cheyenne Mountain Tuesday at home.