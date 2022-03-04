BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 81, Delta 59
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates did not skip a beat and kept the dominant season going in round one of the 3A State Tournament.
No. 1 St. Mary’s (22-1) was led by the usual cast. Senior Sam Howery recorded a near quadruple-double with 28 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, and nine steals. Cyrus Hernandez scored 18 points. Andon Mindrup grabbed a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
St. Mary’s will move onto the sweet 16 on Saturday against the winner of No. 16 Lutheran (14-8) and No. 17 University (16-7).
Eaton 71, Colorado Springs Christian 56
At Eaton: The Reds dominated the Lions the entire game as they punched their ticket to the sweet 16.
No. 15 Eaton (16-8) will have a chance at a big upset on Saturday. The Reds will take on the No. 2 Sterling Tigers (21-2).
Manitou Springs 54, Middle Park 51
At Middle Park: The Mustangs stole one to upset the Panthers.
No. 22 Manitou Springs (14-9) stunned No. 11 Middle Park (18-4) on Friday. The Mustangs will move on to the sweet 16 against No. 6 Resurrection Christian (18-5).
Peyton 74, Crested Butte 43
At Peyton: The Panthers never took their foot off the gas Friday night.
No. 12 Peyton (16-6) kept its season going with a chance at the 2A Boys Basketball Region 5 championship.
The Panthers will battle No. 5 Mancos (19-3) on Saturday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Vanguard School 50, Strasburg 44
At The Vanguard School: The Coursers narrowly escaped a major first-round upset.
No. 30 Strasburg (9-15) played No. 3 The Vanguard School (17-4) close all game. The comeback was in reaching distance as Strasburg only allowed eight points in the fourth quarter.
The Coursers will play No. 14 Centauri (14-8) on Saturday.
Peyton 47, Ignacio 38
At Peyton: The Panthers only allowed two points in the second quarter to fuel their victory.
Sophomores Abbie Nickell (17 points) and A.J. Mannering (16) did the bulk of the scoring for No. 8 Peyton (17-5). Shaylee Gee (seven points), Tara Graham (six points), and Emme Ratliff (one point) also contributed.
Peyton will move onto the 2A Girls Basketball Region 8 championship against No. 9 Sedgwick County (15-6)
Colorado Academy 45, Ellicott 43
At Ellicott: The Mustangs pulled off the narrow first-round upset against the Thunderhawks Friday night.
No. 20 Colorado Academy (15-6) will now try to make a run at a Cinderella story as they move to the sweet 16. The Mustangs will visit the No. 4 Grand Valley Cardinals (19-4) on Saturday.
Lutheran 64, Manitou Springs 28
At Lutheran: The Lions took care of business on both ends against the Mustangs.
No. 5 Lutheran (18-5) proved its ranking on Friday night. The Lions will now take on No. 12 St. Mary’s (18-4).
St. Mary’s 77, SkyView Academy 68
At St. Mary’s: It took overtime for the Pirates to fend off the upset attempt against the Hawks.
No. 21 SkyView Academy (17-4) nearly pulled off the upset, tying the game with under a minute remaining. The Pirates were able to go on a run to survive.
Colorado Springs Christian 61, Moffat County 44
Highlands Ranch 54, Doherty 39