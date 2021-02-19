When Kyle Burkett took the reins from his father to lead the St. Mary’s girls’ basketball program, he wasn’t exactly sure how the season would play out.
But now more than halfway through the season, St. Mary’s is still the high-scoring squad of speedsters that we’ve known from season’s past, but in some ways the team is still searching for its own identity, and a signature win.
Friday the Pirates claimed a 73-40 win over Buena Vista, their third straight win since falling to Lamar last week — the program’s first loss since 2019.
“In a lot of ways we are a JV team that is stepping into the varsity world,” Burkett said.
Junior Ellie Hartman, who had 20 points for the Pirates on Friday, is the only returning starter, and this year St. Mary’s has relied on freshmen talent.
Freshman Maeve Salveson is averaging 11.6 points through her varsity debut and had eight points for St. Mary’s Friday, and along with fellow freshman Emerson Kutz, provides an undeniable spark to the court.
“So far we’ve been counting on our freshmen to bring that spark and they’ve done it,” Burkett said. “They are working hard and pushing us in practice which is getting us even better.”
Without their bigs Madison and Morgan Bodette in the lineup Friday, the Pirates lineup averaged about 5-feet-4.5 inches. But what they lack in height, they make up with their shots.
“I think we have surprised some other teams,” said Burkett. “We are averaging close to 70 points, and we are able to put the ball in the hole. And now that we are getting into our groove we’ve got a lot of different scoring capabilities.”
Juniors Payton Kutz and Elizabeth Rysavy had 13 points each for St. Mary’s — a career high for Rysavy, who scored all of her points in the first half.
With just four games left in the regular season Burkett said his team is still searching for a signature win that will draw some attention. The Bodette sisters will return to the lineup next week. St. Mary’s will face Florence next Saturday before preparing to take on No. 1 Vanguard on March 1, which could prove to be that signature game the Pirates are looking for.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 65, Liberty 39
At Liberty: Air Academy jumped off to a dominant start in its 5A/4A PPAC clash with Liberty, taking a 39-15 lead over the Lancers in the first half.
The Kadets (5-3, 4-1) have won three straight. Liberty falls to 5-4 and 4-3 in the PPAC.
Doherty 59, Discovery Canyon 25
At Discovery Canyon: Doherty held Discovery Canyon to just six points in each of the first three frames as the Spartans claimed their sixth straight win to remain undefeated in the 5A/4A PPAC.
Doherty is 7-1 and tied for first in the conference with Fountain-Fort Carson. Discovery Canyon falls to 1-7.
Pine Creek 59, Rampart 24
At Pine Creek: Rampart faced a narrow two-point deficit after the first quarter, but ran out of steam as Pine Creek put forth a strong effort to end a three-game losing streak.
The Eagles are 5-4 and 3-3 in league play. Rampart falls to 1-6 and 1-4 in the PPAC.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 71, Liberty 67
At Air Academy: Liberty stormed out to a 17-point led after the first quarter of a 5A/4A PPAC game against Air Academy, but the Kadets chipped away at the deficit before a strong fourth quarter where they outscored the Lancers 26-14 for the win.
Air Academy put forth a strong defensive effort after halftime, holding Liberty to nine points in the third quarter.
Corbin Garver had 20 points to lead the Kadets, and Gavin Gallegos scored 17. Grant Featherston scored 11 points and Finn Horsfall had 10. Garver and Featherston finished with a double-double thanks to 17 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Liberty’s Josiah Sewell had a season-high 32 points and Jordan McKay had a double-double for the Lancers with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Air Academy (5-4, 3-3) is on a three-game winning streak following back-to-back losses to two of the league’s top teams, Doherty and Fountain-Fort Carson. Liberty (5-2, 4-1), who entered Friday’s game leading the 5A/4A PPAC following a close win over Rampart, is in a three-way tie for first with the Rams and Doherty.
Doherty 72, Discovery Canyon 53
At Doherty: Doherty had a fast start, racking up a 24-11 lead after the first quarter, but settled from there as the Spartans earned a bounce-back 5A/4A PPAC win following their first loss of the season last week.
Doherty is 7-1 and 4-1 in the PPAC. The Thunder falls to 2-5 and is winless in league play.
Fountain-Fort Carson 65, Pueblo South 62 (OT)
At Pueblo South: Pueblo South outscored Fountain-Fort Carson 11-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but the Trojans had the upper hand in OT, outscoring the Colts 6-3 for a nonconference victory.
Fountain-Fort Carson is 6-1.
Manitou Springs 70, La Junta 36
Falcon 56, The Classical Academy 46
Colorado Springs Christian 64, Woodland Park 48
ICE HOCKEY
Mountain Vista 8, Pine Creek 0
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Falcon 52, Widefield 12
Josiah Aldinger claimed a dominant win at 170 pounds for Falcon, with a win by fall in just 21 seconds. At 160 pounds Falcon’s Aydin Rix Mcelhinney pinned his opponent in 1:18 and Alex Thorhauer won by fall at 195 pounds in 5:20.
Tyler Valdez pinned his 138-pound opponent in 2:39 and Landon Drury won his 126-pound match in 2:57.
Widefield’s Isaiah Martinez won a 9-6 decision at 152 pounds, and Avelino Mota claimed a 5-3 overtime win at 120 pounds.
Air Academy 42, Palmer Ridge 22
Air Academy’s Cole Mitchler won a 7-2 decision at 170 pounds and Ben Haddad won 8-6 at 138 as the Kadets downed Palmer Ridge.
Avery Bolenbaugh (126 pounds) Dustin Demoss (132 pounds), Daniel Harris (160 pounds) won by fall for Air Academy.
Palmer Ridge’s 113-pounder Gracen Gonzalez earned a 9-2 decision and Kellan Hageman won 11-4 at 120 pounds. Logan Webb won his 145-pound bout by major decision 14-5. James Baumert (152 pounds) and Keleen O’Connor (182 pounds) won by fall for the Bears.