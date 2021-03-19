FOOTBALL
Sand Creek 12, Faith Christian 7
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek made two important defensive stops late in the fourth quarter to hang on to claim a 3A East win over Faith Christian.
The Scorpion defense stopped Faith Christian at the 10 with about five minutes to play, and again from the 15 with less than two minutes left on the clock. Carlos Gonzalez had sacked the Faith Christian quarterback on 4th and 15 for the game-securing stop.
Blake Bashford had two touchdown receptions for Sand Creek, a 25 and a 28-yard reception from Bryan Oberosler.
Thomas Jefferson 32, Falcon 29
At Falcon: Falcon fell in a season-opening clash against Thomas Jefferson in a nonconference barnburner. Falcon led for most of the first half, but trailed by four after Thomas Jefferson marched down the field to score in the last 30 seconds of the second quarter.
Falcon scored in the final three minutes of the third quarter to reclaim the lead, but the Spartans outscored Falcon 14-8 in the final frame for the win.
Centaurus 33, Sierra 12
BOYS’ SOCCER
The Classical Academy 10, Sand Creek 0
At TCA: The Titans kicked off the season with a bang, blanking Sand Creek and scoring 10 goals in the first half of a 4A CSML North win.
Brock Carpenter and Devon Whiting each had hat tricks for TCA, and Carpenter finished with a staggering nine points thanks to three assists. Jackson Baker had two goals while Braeden Grebenik and Lincoln Hoosier also scored. Riley McVay had three assists.
Pine Creek 6, Vista Ridge 1
At Pine Creek: Jackson Isaacs had two goals and an assist and Sam Reynolds netted two as Pine Creek took down Vista Ridge in a 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Isaiah Vines and Sebastian De la torre cantu also scored for the Eagles.
Palmer Ridge 5, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Palmer Ridge: Five different Bears scored in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
Brendan Fry, Bryce Foster, Cody Cunningham, Drew Boldvich and Matt Sega all scored for Palmer Ridge. Cunningham and Foster also had an assist each.
Liberty 7, Discovery Canyon 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Douglas County 0
At Douglas County: Tierney Barlow led Liberty with 16 kills and Sasha Elsner had 12 as the Lancers took down Douglas County in a straight-set nonconference win (25-17, 25-18, 25-21).
Barlow and Kori Garnhart had four aces each and Hailey Hughes had three. Allie Rice had 32 assists.