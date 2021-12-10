Basketball.jpg

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Pueblo Central 77, Palmer Ridge 39

Doherty 65, Sand Creek 22

Discovery Canyon 67, Pueblo County 44

At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder jumped out to a 22-10 lead over the Hornets in the first quarter and maintained a double-digit lead throughout.

Cameron Whittle led with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Ethan Smith added 17, and Trent Pasvogel finished with 16.

Vista Ridge 49, Thompson Valley 38 

Woodland Park 67, William Smith 19

St. Mary’s 81, Resurrection Christian 63

At Resurrection Christian: Sam Howery scored 29 points on 9-11 shooting as St. Mary's topped Resurrection Christian. Teammate Carson Faber added 17, Owen Barton had 11, and And on Mindrup and Cyrus Hernandez each finished with 10 points.

Colorado Springs Christian School 41, Peyton 37 

Cheyenne Mountain 75, Sierra 39 

Pueblo South 81, Canon City 33

At Pueblo South: The Colts jumped out to a 43-17 lead at the half on the way to their fifth win of the season.  

Limon 77, Calhan 17 

Banning Lewis Academy 70, James Irwin 17

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Falcon 52, St. Mary's Academy 40 

Green Mountain 61, Lewis-Palmer 27

Palmer 46, Bear Creek 40

At Bear Creek: Brenna Jennings led Palmer with 11 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while teammate Alyssa Rodriguez had a team-high 12 points. 

Holcomb 66, Coronado 30

Colorado Springs Christian School 40, Peyton 31

Sand Creek 71, Longmont 32

At Sand Creek: Freshman Tahjianna Vinson led Sand Creek with 26 points and seven rebounds, and teammates Tamika Williams and Riley Rodriguez each added 15.

Pueblo South 46, Vista Ridge 40 

Fountain Valley 44, DSST College View 17

Fountain-Fort Carson 58, The Classical Academy 57

Cherry Creek 42, Pine Creek 34

Banning Lewis Academy 57, James Irwin 16

Durango 51, Widefield 21 