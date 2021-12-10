BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pueblo Central 77, Palmer Ridge 39
Doherty 65, Sand Creek 22
Discovery Canyon 67, Pueblo County 44
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder jumped out to a 22-10 lead over the Hornets in the first quarter and maintained a double-digit lead throughout.
Cameron Whittle led with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Ethan Smith added 17, and Trent Pasvogel finished with 16.
Vista Ridge 49, Thompson Valley 38
Woodland Park 67, William Smith 19
St. Mary’s 81, Resurrection Christian 63
At Resurrection Christian: Sam Howery scored 29 points on 9-11 shooting as St. Mary's topped Resurrection Christian. Teammate Carson Faber added 17, Owen Barton had 11, and And on Mindrup and Cyrus Hernandez each finished with 10 points.
Colorado Springs Christian School 41, Peyton 37
Cheyenne Mountain 75, Sierra 39
Pueblo South 81, Canon City 33
At Pueblo South: The Colts jumped out to a 43-17 lead at the half on the way to their fifth win of the season.
Limon 77, Calhan 17
Banning Lewis Academy 70, James Irwin 17
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon 52, St. Mary's Academy 40
Green Mountain 61, Lewis-Palmer 27
Palmer 46, Bear Creek 40
At Bear Creek: Brenna Jennings led Palmer with 11 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while teammate Alyssa Rodriguez had a team-high 12 points.
Holcomb 66, Coronado 30
Colorado Springs Christian School 40, Peyton 31
Sand Creek 71, Longmont 32
At Sand Creek: Freshman Tahjianna Vinson led Sand Creek with 26 points and seven rebounds, and teammates Tamika Williams and Riley Rodriguez each added 15.
Pueblo South 46, Vista Ridge 40
Fountain Valley 44, DSST College View 17
Fountain-Fort Carson 58, The Classical Academy 57
Cherry Creek 42, Pine Creek 34
Banning Lewis Academy 57, James Irwin 16
Durango 51, Widefield 21