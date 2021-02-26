BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 68, Liberty 59
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Isaiah Thompson led the Trojans with 19 points, Kaleb Mitchell scored 17 and Braydon Smith added 12 as Fountain-Fort Carson claimed an important 5A/4A PPAC victory over Liberty.
Thompson and Mitchell each had a double-double, with Mitchell leading the team in rebounds with 17, and Thompson pulled down 15.
The Trojans have a chance to clinch the league title and an automatic berth to the 5A state playoffs next week. Fountain-Fort Carson and Lewis-Palmer are tied for first with one league loss each. The two meet next Wednesday.
Palmer Ridge 65, Air Academy 62
At Air Academy: Air Academy outscored Palmer Ridge 29-13 in the fourth quarter and nearly completed the comeback, but ultimately fell to the Bears in a 5A/4A PPAC loss.
Cañon City City 55, Harrison 51
At Cañon City: Harrison outscored the Tigers 15-7 in the first quarter, but Cañon City City rebounded in the third, outscoring the Panthers 37-24 in the second half for a CMSL-South win.
Pueblo East 72, Cheyenne Mountain 52
Coronado 64, Widefield 54
Ellicott 53, La Junta 48
Pikes Peak Christian 69, Elbert 55
Calhan 54, Colorado Springs School 42
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cañon City City 51, Harrison 41
At Harrison: Harrison scored just two points in the first quarter, but rebounded to outscore Cañon City 19-17 in the second and 13-6 in the third. But the Panthers fell short as the Tigers claimed their ninth straight win and clinched the CSML-South title.
Amyah Moore scored 28 points for Harrison.
Air Academy 43, Palmer Ridge 31
At Palmer Ridge: Air Academy freshman Caitlin Kramer scored 21 points to lead the Kadets in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Palmer Ridge. She nearly completed a double-double with eight rebounds and had four steals.
The Kadets (7-3, 6-1) have won five games in a row and broke Palmer Ridge’s five-game winning streak. The Bears are 8-3 and 5-3 in PPAC play.
Yuma 41, Peyton 37
Elbert 50, Pikes Peak Christian 10
ICE HOCKEY
Rampart 7, Air Academy 4
At Sertich, 8:45: Rampart’s Noah Miller had a hat trick for the Rams and Hayden Winkelman had two goals as Rampart claimed a 4A North victory over Air Academy.
Sam Culp also scored for the Rams. Gavin Cannon had three assists and Jaysen Komrofske had two helpers. Syd Dahl earned the win in net with 20 saves.
Air Academy’s Thomas Thrutchley, Caleb Weien, Joey Polaski and Carson Witt scored and Chris Bassett had 15 stops in goal.