TRACK & FIELD
Rampart won the boys’ team title at the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Invitational with 107 points, followed by Pine Creek with 83. Air Academy scored 72 for third place followed by Discovery Canyon and Fountain-Fort Carson in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Pine Creek won the girls’ team title with 116 points followed by Palmer Ridge in second with 74. Air Academy took third with 68 points, Discovery Canyon placed fourth and Rampart placed fifth.
Rampart’s Ben Conlin won the boys’ 800 (1:55.80), 1600 (4:14.7) and 3200 (9:34.6) races, and Carsen Bruns won the 200 (21.92), placed second in the 100 (11.14) and won the 110 (14.77) and 300 (39.82) hurdles for the Rams.
Pine Creek’s Regan Thorne won the girls’ 100 (15.84) and 300 (47.58) hurdles and the Eagles won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays on the way to the team title.
BASEBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 4, Rampart 3
At Rampart: Fountain-Fort Carson scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and eventually claim a 4A Pikes Peak win over Rampart.
Anibal Rivera had two hits and two RBIs and pitched a complete game for Fountain-Fort Carson, allowing three hits and striking out four. John Case had a single RBI for the Trojans.
Elizabeth 9, Skyview 5
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 22, Air Academy 6
Lewis-Palmer 15, Overland 1
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 10, Widefield 0
At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge freshman Jamie Williams scored a hat trick and had two assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 4A CSML South win over Widefield.
Auwea Acfalle had two goals and three assists for Mesa Ridge and Avery Barlow scored twice. Andra Mertz and Emma Burden split time in goal for the shutout.
Canon City 5, Coronado 0
At Coronado: Mady Ley scored twice and Sydney Rowe had three saves as Canon City earned a 4A CSML South win and fifth shutout of the season.
Kyndal West had a goal and an assist. Aly Richardson and Calla Wogaman also scored. The Tigers reamin undefeated heading into the final week of the regular season.
Woodland Park 8, Harrison 0
At Woodland Park: Four different Panthers scored two goals as Woodland Park earned a 4A CSML South win over Harrison.
Makayla Newcom had two goals and two assists, Morgan Berry and Kara Wiley had two goals and an assist each and Shea Waters scored twice for Woodland Park.
Sarah Sampson and Isabella Solcum split time in goal and had one save each in the shutout.