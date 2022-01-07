GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
Rampart girls' volleyball, only a season removed from its first state-title run, is now searching for a new leader.
Nikki Bloemen, who was a part of the program for eight years, is stepping down to focus on family. The Bloemen family, which includes Nikki's husband, Pat, who is also a part of the Rampart athletic department, grew a little over a year ago when the two welcomed a baby girl.
Bloemen competed at Rampart in her high-school days, and will continue to teach at the school.
In her stint as a coach, Bloemen drove the Rams to an 143-56 record that included another state tournament appearance this year.
She hasn't ruled out coaching in the future, but will now turn her focus to raising a daughter and teaching Rampart students.
The Rams are slated to return several starters next year, including Gazette Peak Performer, Izzy Starck.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Manitou Springs 52, Banning Lewis Academy 45
At Manitou Springs: A first-half surge for Manitou Springs came up big Friday.
The Mustangs outscored the Stallions, 32-22 in the first half before failing to reach double digits in either of the last two quarters. The win makes three straight for Manitou Springs.
Fountain-Fort Carson 76, Cheyenne Mountain 56
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans rode double-digit scoring from four players to another win.
Junior Antonio Martinez scored a team-high 18 with a pair of 3-pointers. Fountain-Fort Carson also racked up 12 steals and five blocks in the win.
Pueblo West 80, Cañon City 49
Buena Vista 42, Vanguard 35
St. Mary’s 93, Colorado Springs Christian School 62
Montrose 56, Rampart 29
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cañon City 48, Pueblo West 47
At Cañon City: The Tigers' big week continued with a win over the Cyclones Friday.
Cañon City topped Montrose, as well, in its first week back from break. The win moved the Tigers to 10-2 on the year and extended their win streak to three heading into a matchup with Rampart Saturday.
Fountain-Fort Carson 51, Cheyenne Mountain 42
At Cheyenne Mountain: Senior Aiyana Mitchell scored a team-high 13 points en route to a PPAC-opening win for the Trojans. She added 15 rebounds, as well.
Fountain-Fort Carson is 8-2 this year after the win and has put together back-to-back victories out of the break.
Coronado 39, Elizabeth 36
Mitchell 61, Harrison 23
Liberty 87, Vista Ridge 61
Doherty 49, Palmer Ridge 46
Montrose 60, Rampart 41
Lewis-Palmer 59, Discovery Canyon 35
Manitou Springs 42, Banning Lewis Academy 18
ICE HOCKEY
Air Academy vs Colorado Academy at Big Bear Ice Arena, 6:15 p.m.
Palmer vs Cheyenne Mountain at Sertich, 8 p.m.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Palmer 87, Widefield 81
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Cañon City 56, Mead 18
