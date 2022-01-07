051421-sw-rampartvb 41

Rampart head coach Nikki Bloemen holds her 5-month old daughter after the 5A state volleyball finals match against Grandview at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Rams won the state title during the finals match in the fourth set against Grandview by a score of 25 to 23. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL 

Rampart girls' volleyball, only a season removed from its first state-title run, is now searching for a new leader. 

Nikki Bloemen, who was a part of the program for eight years, is stepping down to focus on family. The Bloemen family, which includes Nikki's husband, Pat, who is also a part of the Rampart athletic department, grew a little over a year ago when the two welcomed a baby girl. 

Bloemen competed at Rampart in her high-school days, and will continue to teach at the school. 

In her stint as a coach, Bloemen drove the Rams to an 143-56 record that included another state tournament appearance this year. 

She hasn't ruled out coaching in the future, but will now turn her focus to raising a daughter and teaching Rampart students. 

The Rams are slated to return several starters next year, including Gazette Peak Performer, Izzy Starck. 

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Manitou Springs 52, Banning Lewis Academy 45

At Manitou Springs: A first-half surge for Manitou Springs came up big Friday. 

The Mustangs outscored the Stallions, 32-22 in the first half before failing to reach double digits in either of the last two quarters. The win makes three straight for Manitou Springs. 

Fountain-Fort Carson 76, Cheyenne Mountain 56

At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans rode double-digit scoring from four players to another win. 

Junior Antonio Martinez scored a team-high 18 with a pair of 3-pointers. Fountain-Fort Carson also racked up 12 steals and five blocks in the win.

Pueblo West 80, Cañon City 49

Buena Vista 42, Vanguard 35

St. Mary’s 93, Colorado Springs Christian School 62

Montrose 56, Rampart 29

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Cañon City 48, Pueblo West 47

At Cañon City: The Tigers' big week continued with a win over the Cyclones Friday. 

Cañon City topped Montrose, as well, in its first week back from break. The win moved the Tigers to 10-2 on the year and extended their win streak to three heading into a matchup with Rampart Saturday. 

Fountain-Fort Carson 51, Cheyenne Mountain 42

At Cheyenne Mountain: Senior Aiyana Mitchell scored a team-high 13 points en route to a PPAC-opening win for the Trojans. She added 15 rebounds, as well. 

Fountain-Fort Carson is 8-2 this year after the win and has put together back-to-back victories out of the break. 

Coronado 39, Elizabeth 36

Mitchell 61, Harrison 23

Liberty 87, Vista Ridge 61

Doherty 49, Palmer Ridge 46

Montrose 60, Rampart 41

Lewis-Palmer 59, Discovery Canyon 35 

Manitou Springs 42, Banning Lewis Academy 18

ICE HOCKEY 

Air Academy vs Colorado Academy at Big Bear Ice Arena, 6:15 p.m. 

Palmer vs Cheyenne Mountain at Sertich, 8 p.m. 

GIRLS’ SWIMMING 

Palmer 87, Widefield 81

BOYS’ WRESTLING 

Cañon City 56, Mead 18