BASEBALL
Peyton 11, Byers 1
At Peyton: CJ Lashley hit two doubles and had five RBIs, and struck out seven batters through four innings of work on the mound to lead Peyton to a nonconference win over Byers.
Lashley allowed four hits and an unearned run. AJ Lashley had two hits and two RBIs and Brennen Meyers knocked in a run in Peyton’s fourth consecutive win.
Limon 11, Calhan 5
At Limon: Five errors hurt Calhan in a nonconference loss to Limon as the Badgers capitalized on a few big innings late to end the Bulldog’s undefeated run.
Aiden Jack had two hits including a home run. Jack and Andrew Patino had two RBIs each and Logan Glaser hit 4-for-4 with an RBI and struck out four in 5.2 innings.
Discovery Canyon 12, Liberty 7
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon and Liberty hit three home runs each, but the Thunder came out on top in a 4A Pikes Peak win, marking the team’s third straight win.
Ryan Swint, Cooper Babcock and Cameron Whittle each hit a home run. Babcock led the Thunder with three RBIs. Swint, Hunter Lindell and Coby Welty had two RBIs each. Jonah Johnson collected nine strikeouts in five innings of work.
Zach Cody led the Lancers with three RBIs off of two home runs. Cody Read hit a solo home run while Silas Fogle and Anthony Jay had an RBI each.
La Junta 30-23, James Irwin 3-0
At James Irwin: La Junta needed just three innings to defeat James Irwin in Game 1 of a doubleheader. The Jaguars scored three runs in the bottom of the third thanks to Christian Chandler, Damian Sue and Nicholas Gambino with an RBI each.
La Junta jumped off to a 12-0 start in Game 2 before ending the 23-0 rout in the third inning.
Elizabeth 8, Skyline 7
Manitou Springs 12-14, Colorado Springs Christian 0-3
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 14, Eaglecrest 7
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Rampart 14, Palmer 2
At Palmer: Brianna Jennings scored five goals and had two assists to lead Rampart to a 4A South win over Palmer to clinch the team’s first victory of the year.
Freshman Elizabeth Bancroft scored four goals while Aida Hopkins and Delaney Geiersbach scored two each.
Kallie Rogers and Maddie Scott scored for Palmer.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 3, Liberty 1
At Pine Creek: Isa Murdock scored two goals for Pine Creek as the Eagles retained their undefeated record and took one step closer in the hunt for the 5A/4A Pikes Peak crown.
Murdock scored the opening goal in the fourth minute, which carried Pine Creek into halftime with a one-goal lead over Liberty.
Monica Yoder, who assisted Murdock’s opening goal, scored midway through the second half to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead. Murdock followed with her second goal eight minutes later.
Liberty’s Sydney Englekins scored with 16 minutes left to spoil the shutout.
Manitou Springs 6, Salida 0
At Manitou Springs: Sophie Mckeown and Erica Sherwin had two goals each as Manitou Springs continues its undefeated run without allowing a single goal.
Sherwin had two assists and Madrid Mack had a goal and an assist. Grace Olson also scored for the Mustangs and Caroline Maestas collected her fifth shutout in goal.
Colorado Springs Christian 9, Colorado Springs School 0
Buena Vista 3, Vanguard 1