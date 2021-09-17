CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty Tree Academy Meet
At Falcon: Mitchell’s Orlando Sisneros improved his personal best by more than a minute, according to the team’s Twitter account.
SOFTBALL
Valor Christian 7, Falcon 0
At Valor Christian: Ariana Nelson, Ryleigh Green and Tiffany Backberg recorded hits against Valor Christian freshman pitcher Olivia Schmidt, but Falcon failed to produce a run.
A four-run third inning produced all the offense the Eagles would need.
Falcon takes a 12-4 record into Tuesday’s game against Mitchell.
VOLLEYBALL
Lamar 3, Manitou Springs 0
At Manitou Springs: A 25-23 loss in the third set was as close as the Mustangs got in the sweep.
Manitou Springs drops to 6-3 after losing its conference opener, while Lamar continues its undefeated season, winning 18 of 19 sets this season.