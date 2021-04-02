BOYS’ SOCCER
Manitou Springs 4, Bayfield 0
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs earned its third straight shutout win and fourth of the season in a decisive nonconference win over Bayfield.
The Mustangs held a 2-0 lead early before scoring back-to-back goals in the second less than five minutes apart.
Spencer McCumber had three saves in his third consecutive shutout.
Doherty 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
At Doherty: Two second-half goals lifted Doherty over Fountain-Fort Carson for a 5A/4A PPAC win, marking the Spartans’ first win of the season.
Luis Magallon-Hernandez and Brek Foulk each had a goal and an assist for Doherty, and Daniel Magallon-Hernandez also scored.
Rampart 6, Discovery Canyon 0
At Rampart: Domyniko Jordan scored a hat trick, Riley Opp had a goal and two assists while Logan Elkins and Jason Goering also scored as Rampart claimed a 5A/4A PPAC win over Discovery Canyon.
Jordan and Ali Jodeh had one assist and Ammon Brown had four saves in goal in the shutout win.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Air Academy 3, Vista Ridge 0
Brighton 3, Elizabeth 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 0, Mountain Vista 0
FOOTBALL
Manual 46, Ellicott 20