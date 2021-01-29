Boys’ Basketball
Lewis-Palmer 56, Centaurus 52
At Centaurus: Lewis-Palmer bounced back from a slow first quarter and eliminated a 10-point deficit in the second half. The Rangers outscored Centaurus 41-27 in the final 16 minutes to claim a nonconference win to start the season 2-0.
Manitou Springs 51, Peyton 26
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs held Peyton to just two points in the first half of a nonconfernece clash, starting the season 2-0 before they begin league play next week.
Isaiah Thomas led Manitou Springs with 13 points and John Maynard added 12.
Peyton starts the season 0-1.
Fountain-Fort Carson 54, Sierra 36
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Isaiah Thompson led Fountain-Fort Carson with 16 points, and neared a double-double with eight rebounds to help the Trojans claim a nonconference win over Sierra in their season opener.
FFC junior Kaleb Mitchell scored 11 points and also flirted with a double-double, adding eight rebounds.
Jonathan McMiller had seven points for the Stallions.
Palmer Ridge 50, Elizabeth 37
Girls’ Basketball
Douglas County 45, Pine Creek 37
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek led by one at halftime, but a slow third-quarter start hurt the Eagles in a nonconference loss to Douglas County.
Palmer Ridge 65, Elizabeth 21
At Elizabeth: Palmer Ridge held Elizabeth to fewer than nine points in each quarter of a nonconference win over the Cardinals.
Pueblo West 45, Air Academy 36
At Air Academy: Pueblo West outscored Air Academy 34-12 through the second and third quarters to build a comfortable lead to claim a nonconference win over the Kadets.
Vista Ridge 36, Pueblo East 34
Boys’ Wrestling
Lewis-Palmer 45, Coronado 26
At Coronado: Lewis-Palmer won seven matches by fall to defeat Coronado, finding success in upper and lower weight matches.
Kannon White-Corbaley pinned his 138-pound opponent in 1:44.
Jake Knisley won by fall in 2:44 at 195 pounds. Davion Knost won his heavyweight match with a pin in 1:33.
Among the lower weights, John Russ won his 106 pound match with a pin in 4:33. Edwin Flores earned a first-period pin at 113 pounds with a win in 2:48 and Isiah Blackmon needed just 58 seconds to win his 120-pound match. Andrew Keers won at 126 pounds with a pin in 2:56.
Coronado won six middleweight matches led by Mitchell Nowlan who pinned his 170-pound opponent in just 27 seconds. Luke Diehl also clinched a quick match win with a pin in 36 seconds at 132 pounds. Edward Delgado earned a 6-4 decision at 145 pounds, and Andre Cruz won his 182-pound match 4-2. Ben Nagel clinched a 19-3 technical fall in 4:52 at 152 pounds.
Girls’ Wrestling
Palmer Ridge 9, Dolores Huerta 6
At Dolores Huerta: Kalia Oneil earned a narrow 2-0 decision over Rozie Rodriguez-Benabides at 127 pounds and Aspen Barber pinned her 161-pound opponent Emma-Lea Cabral in 1:39.