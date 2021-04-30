FOOTBALL
CLASS 2A
No. 4 Manitou Springs 42, No. 5 Manual 8
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs rebounded from a sloppy first half to dominate No. 5 Manual in the Class 2A first round, claiming the program’s first playoff win and first trip to the state semifinals since 2013.
Manitou Springs will face No. 1 Buena Vista in the semis next week and will look to find redemption from its only loss of the season -- a 43-6 loss to the Demons in the season opener.
The first half of Manitou’s first-round game featured a staggering eight turnovers. The Mustangs threw four interceptions and recovered three Manual fumbles, and Nathan Haas had an interception. But despite the turnover parade, Manitou Springs held a 21-0 lead at halftime.
Isaiah Thomas ran for a seven-yard touchdown to end the first quarter, and Tate Christian ran in for a 10-yard score with 1:10 left in the second quarter. Manitou Springs got the ball back in the final 30 seconds, and Caleb Allen found Joah Armour waiting in the end zone before the half.
Manual opened the second half with a productive drive, ending with a four-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion, but the Thunderbolts would not find the end zone again.
Thomas ran for two more touchdowns in the second half and Jesse Jorstad had a pick 6.
CLASS 4A
No. 4 Falcon 20, No. 5 Kennedy 17
At Falcon: Falcon eked past No. 5 Kennedy in the first round of the 4A tournament and will move on to face No. 1 Thomas Jefferson next week in the state semifinals.
VOLLEYBALL
5A Region 1
At Mountain Vista: Pine Creek defeated Horizon 3-0 but was swept by Mountain Vista in the region title game. Pine Creek concludes the season 8-4.
5A Region 3
At Ralston Valley: Liberty took down Brighton 3-0 before host school Ralston Valley earned the sweep to punch its ticket to the state playoffs. Liberty finishes the year 10-5.