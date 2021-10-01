5d55b29453897.image.jpg

File, The Gazette

SOFTBALL

Lewis-Palmer 3, Air Academy 2

At Air Academy: The Kadets nearly came back in the sixth inning but couldn’t catch the Rangers, falling to 10-7 overall (4-4 5A/4A Pikes Peak).

Alex Gales and Abigail Litchfield recorded Air Academy’s runs. Evelyn Daub drove them both in.

L-P is 9-12 with the same 4-4 league record. It snapped a three-game skid.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Colorado Academy 5, Fountain Valley 1

At Colorado Academy: Sophomore Julian Swett scored the Danes’ only goal and junior Kensei Asai made 10 saves.

Fountain Valley (6-3) has lost two straight following a five-game win streak.

Rampart 2, Discovery Canyon 1, OT

At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder sent the game to overtime but the Rams had the last say, scoring in the first overtime to improve to 6-3-1 on the season.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Peyton 3, Calhan 2

