SOFTBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Air Academy 2
At Air Academy: The Kadets nearly came back in the sixth inning but couldn’t catch the Rangers, falling to 10-7 overall (4-4 5A/4A Pikes Peak).
Alex Gales and Abigail Litchfield recorded Air Academy’s runs. Evelyn Daub drove them both in.
L-P is 9-12 with the same 4-4 league record. It snapped a three-game skid.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Colorado Academy 5, Fountain Valley 1
At Colorado Academy: Sophomore Julian Swett scored the Danes’ only goal and junior Kensei Asai made 10 saves.
Fountain Valley (6-3) has lost two straight following a five-game win streak.
Rampart 2, Discovery Canyon 1, OT
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder sent the game to overtime but the Rams had the last say, scoring in the first overtime to improve to 6-3-1 on the season.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Peyton 3, Calhan 2