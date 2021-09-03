FOOTBALL
Lewis-Palmer 14, Coronado 6
At Coronado: 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter sent the Rangers to victory and both teams to a 1-1 start.
Air Academy 20, Widefield 14
At Air Academy: The Kadets won their second straight game to start the season while the Gladiators fell to 0-2.
Canon City 47, Harrison 27
The Tigers led 33-20 at the half and remained in control, improving to 1-1.
Liberty vs. Fountain-Fort Carson (FF)
Fountain-Fort Carson’s athletic department tweeted at 2 p.m. that Liberty “made the decision to forfeit tonight’s varsity football game and tomorrow’s freshmen football game”.
Centauri 47, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
Mountain Range 44, Palmer 8
Calhan 36, Byers 8
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 4, Canon City 3
At Fountain Valley: Makar Shpilenok scored twice for the Danes and Jordan Nunez-Alley and Mason Burdett added the others as Fountain Valley (2-1) pulled away from Canon City (3-2) in its home tournament.
Danes goalie Kensei Asai made a season-high 12 saves.
For Canon City, Diego Aparicio’s multigoal streak ended, but he, Joel Leone and Steven Bottenfield chipped in one apiece.
James Irwin 6, Vanguard 3
At Fountain Valley: The Coursers (1-2) scored three second-half goals but couldn’t keep pace with the Jaguars (2-1), who have wins on back-to-back days.
Lakewood 3, Liberty 2
At Lakewood: The Tigers fended off a comeback bid and handed the Lancers (3-1) their first loss of the season.
Colorado Springs School 8, Denver Academy 1
At CSS: James Holman’s hat trick combined with Andrew Hedden’s pair of goals was more than enough to lift the Kodiaks (1-1) to their first win of the season.
SOFTBALL
Falcon 6, Mullen 3
At Mullen: Falcon broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning and consistently put runs on the board the rest of the way.
Senior Maddy Moore scored three runs and drove in another with a triple.
Gunnison vs. Harrison (FF)
Harrison forfeited its second game of the season, a non-conference matchup with Gunnison.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Calhan 3, Gilpin County 0
A dominant second set carried Calhan (1-3) to its first win of the season in tournament play against Peyton (2-3).