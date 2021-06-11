BASEBALL
Palmer Ridge 7, Pueblo South 6
At Pueblo South: Palmer Ridge thwarted a Pueblo South comeback in the late innings of a nonconference win over the Colts.
Palmer Ridge took a 5-0 lead and held Pueblo South scoreless until the fourth inning. The Colts would score six runs through the final four innings, but the Bears stopped them short of the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh.
Brayton Wilmes led the Bears with three RBIs. Kelenn O’Connor, Tate Gargasz, Jai Leister and Kyle Wade had an RBI each.
Cañon City 18, Woodland Park 0
At Woodland Park: Coletin Renn pitched a five-inning shutout where he struck out eight batters and allowed just three hits as Cañon City claimed a 4A/5A CSML South win.
Renn also had three hits and three RBIs. EZ Ortega hit 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Blake Hanenberg batted in two runs.
Cameron Chase struck out nine batters through 4.2 innings for Woodland Park and also had a hit.
Peyton 8, Swink 1
At Peyton: Peyton closed out the regular season on a nine-game winning streak with a nonconference win over Swink.
AJ Lashley and Brennen Meyers had two RBIs each for Peyton and Evan Neumaier struck out 10 batters in six innings, and allowed just two hits.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Liberty 16, Palmer 4
GIRLS’ SOCCER
The Classical Academy 2, Canon City 0
At TCA: The Classical Academy spoiled Canon City’s hopes at a perfect record with a nonconference win over the Tigers in the regular season finale.
Talia Schmidt scored both TCA goals, one in the first half and one in the second. Melina McClure had three saves in goal to earn the shutout in the Tigers’ fifth consecutive win and third straight shutout.
St. Mary’s 9, Bayfield 0
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s ended the regular season with back-to-back shutouts as the Pirates took down Bayfield in a nonconference clash.
Ashley Wallau scored a hat trick and had an assist for St. Mary’s, while Julia Creech and Maggie Lappe had two goals and two assists each. Casey White and Laurel Barton also scored.
Hannah Jasper and Regan Dionisio split time in goal with three saves each to secure the shutout.
Manitou Springs 9, Lamar 0
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Coronado 0
At James Irwin: James Irwin concluded a historic first CHSAA-sanctioned season with a 13-1 record and an undefeated conference record, claiming the first Pikes Peak conference championship in boys’ volleyball.
The Jaguars defeated Coronado 25-12, 25-13, 25-22 in the team’s ninth consecutive win in straight sets.
Josh Livergood led James Irwin with 15 kills and four aces. Ryan Longamore had six kills and Paul Dang had three aces.
Ty Heater led Coronado with seven kills.