FOOTBALL
Harrison led District Two rival Sierra 26-0 after the second quarter. Following evaluation at halftime, Sierra coaches decided to not move forward with the second half because of “a number of injuries at key positions.”
"While this type of decision is not an easy one to make, the coaching staff evaluated the health of players in the locker room and made the decision to keep player safety at the forefront,” the Seirra athletic department tweeted Friday. “We appreciate Harrison’s understanding in ending the contest early, as safety is always the number one priority in District Two Athletics.”
Harrison’s Jasiem Michell had a pair of touchdown passes and Jesus Alvarado had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown before halftime.
Sand Creek 49, Northfield 8
At Sand Creek: Caleb Krouse threw for five touchdowns in Sand Creek’s dominant 3A East win over Northfield, marking the program’s first 2-0 start since 2013.
Krouse opened scoring with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Snow in the first quarter, and followed with an 18-yard touchdown to Omael Alexandrew in the second. He also had a five-yard pass to Alexandre just before halftime to take a 22-0 lead over the Nighthawks.
Kevin Schroeder had a 27-yard completion for a touchdown, and Greg Garnett caught a 37-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and also had a 44-yard touchdown run.
Darius Britton had a 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Falcon 61, Aurora Central 30
BOYS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 4, Palmer Ridge 0
At Air Academy: Air Academy kicked off the season with a 5A/4A PPAC win over Palmer Ridge.
Four different Kadets scored in the win. Nate Van Keulen had a goal and two assists, Justin Ballard had a goal and assist. Jett Neubacher and Kameron Hooker also scored. Travis Tygart earned the shutout in goal.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Rampart 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer held a one-goal lead at halftime, and netted two more in the second half on the way to its first win of the season.
The Rangers handed Rampart its first loss of the season.
Discovery Canyon 2, Vista Ridge 2
Liberty 11, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Falcon 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Falcon: Falcon defeated Vista Ridge in a nonconference match 25-16, 25-15, 25-19.
CeCe Johnson had nine kills to lead the Wolves. Falcon started the season 2-0.
Calhan 3, Peyton 1
At Peyton: Calhan earned its second-straight win with a rivalry victory over Peyton, 25-12, 31-29, 19-25, 25-18.
After falling to Calhan 31-29 in the second set, Peyton bounced back to win the third 25-19, but Calhan closed out the win 25-18 in the fourth.