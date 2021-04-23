FOOTBALL
Harrison 40, Falcon 32 (OT)
At Harrison: Harrison had more to play for than its undefeated season and a 4A South crown as the defense lined up against Falcon in overtime.
They had to win this one for their brother.
With 19 seconds left in regulation, Harrison senior running back Kahli Dotison went down following a collision with his teammate and was taken off the field on a stretcher.
Harrison coach Rob Leboeuf said Dotison was alert and talking, and said he had some lower back pain.
“As Kahli was leaving the field he looked me dead in the face and said, ‘Tell them to finish the game,’ and that was it. I relayed that message to the kids and they locked in,” Leboeuf said.
Falcon scored on its first attempt in overtime, but the two point conversion was no good. Harrison responded with a 10-yard touchdown run by Jaseim Mitchell, but the extra point fell short.
The Panther offense remained on the field tied at 32 for its second attempt, and Devonn Stevens ran in a two-yard touchdown and the two-point conversion to take a 40-32 lead.
Stevens, who also kicks PAT’s for Harrison, said he felt relief when he scored in overtime.
“Being able to punch that in really made me feel like I could put the team on by back,” Stevens said. “And I did it for Kahli.”
Stevens spoke to his team in the huddle as Dotison was being attended to by the medical team.
“We bleed black and white,” Stevens said. “It’s really just one of those things where we say, ‘Panthers on three, family on six,’ and it’s moments like this that define who we are as a family, as one unit, as one heartbeat.”
The Harrison defense stopped Falcon’s following attempt in overtime to clinch the win and the 4A Southern title.
Falcon never led Harrison get too comfortable through regulation and eventually took the lead 26-20, with 2:32 left in the fourth quarter thanks to a 61-yard catch and run from Cameron Robinette to Stryder Sartor.
The Panthers remained calm and worked their way down the field in the final two minutes before Mitchell found Jordan Southerland for an 18-yard touchdown to tie the game.
Stevens had two short touchdowns in regulation, and Dotison ran for a seven-yard touchdown in the second half.
“It was the offensive line that won the game tonight,” Leboeuf said. “They were nasty; they wanted to run the ball up the middle and that was it. They had nothing but confidence they were going to win their one-on-one battles on the line and they did, all night long.”
Sartor had a 42-yard touchdown run for Falcon, and Darius McFarland had a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Robinette also threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Nate Moorehead.
Sand Creek 42, Kent Denver 0
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek concluded the regular season with its third straight shutout, and outscored opponents 228-45 in its 5-1 season.
Quarterback Caleb Kruse threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. Kruse tossed an 80-yard bomb to Greg Garnett, and a three-yard pitch to Warrick Green Jr.
Garnett also had a 42-yard touchdown run. Almorion Germany and Tim Newton also had short touchdown runs.
Manitou Springs 44, Manual 11
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Bear Creek 0
At Bear Creek: Liberty concluded the regular season with a nonconference win in straight sets over Bear Creek, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18.
Tierney Barlow had 16 kills to lead the Lancers and Sasha Elsner had 11. Kori Garnhart had five aces and Elsner had four.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Air Academy 0
Valor Christian 3, Palmer Ridge 2
Pine Creek 3, Pueblo South 1
The Classical Academy 3, Mesa Ridge 0