BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 3, Dawson School 0
At Fountain Valley: Junior Hugh Sperber decided the first round of the postseason needed accessories. The striker had a hat trick in the win, accounting for all of the Danes scoring.
Sperber was assisted twice by freshman Jordan Nunez and again by sophomore Julian Swett. Fountain Valley will head to Thomas MacLaren in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Ridgeway 3, Ellicott 1
Thomas MacLaren 5, Colorado Rocky Mountain 0
Lotus School for Excellence 6, Colorado Springs School 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Due to a service outage/maintenance for MaxPreps, no scores were available for roundups. Scores from Friday's action will be added to Saturday's roundup.