BOYS’ GOLF
Hornet Invitational
At Hollydot Golf Course: Cañon City placed second in the team scores at the Hornet Invite, beating the third-place team, Monte Vista, by just two strokes.
The Tigers earned a boost thanks to a 12th-place finish by Nathan Beel who scored an 83. Matt Perkins followed in 22nd, shooting 90.
Cañon City’s Caden Richardson shot a 94 to place 27th, followed by Air Academy’s Eli Burton and Ryan Mutchler in 28th and 29th, respectively.
The Kadets placed seventh in the team standings.
SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational
At Trojan Athletic Fields
Fountain-Fort Carson 7, Widefield 3: Senior Hannah Hall led the Gladiators with two hits, both doubles, and an RBI, and freshman Robyn Foster also batted in a run.
Aleah Ellis and Torie Bass led the Trojans with two RBIs each. Bass also hit a home run. Vicky Alvarado, Jewish Mora and Julia Anzaluda also had an RBI each.
Rampart 16, Lewis-Palmer 3: Four Rams had multi-RBI performances as Rampart took down Lewis-Palmer in the opening round of the Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational.
Jayda Randle led the Rams with three hits and four RBIs, while freshman Amaya Randle and senior Tarin Thomas had three hits and three RBIs each. Caylee Currin also knocked in a pair of runs as Rampart dominated offensively, outhitting Lewis-Palmer 17-7.
In the circle, Hanna Benoit struck out five Ranger batters in four innings.
Grace Lendt led Lewis-Palmer with two hits and two RBIs.
Rampart 17, Liberty 5: Train Thomas knocked in five runs in Rampart’s second game of the day to lead the Rams to another Fountain-Fort Carson invitational victory.
Thomas had three hits, totalling six hits and eight RBIs on Day 1 of the invitational. Caylee Currin and Ashlyn Wilcox had two RBIs each for Rampart.
Liberty’s Angelina Whaley led the team with two RBIs.
Rampart was undefeated on the first day of the Fountain-Fort Carson invite.
Limon 7, Widefield 2: Widefield sophomore Nadia Valdez knocked in the lone Gladiator run in Game 2 of the Fountain-Fort Carson invitational and Abigail Vsetecka had two hits.
Widefield was 0-2 on Day 1 of the invitational.
Fountain-Fort Carson 17, Pine Creek 2: Fountain-Fort Carson held a comfortable 5-run lead after the second inning, but the Trojans wanted more - and brought 12 runs across in the top of the third on the way to a second-straight win at their home tournament.
Torie Bass hit a triple and a home run to bat in six runs, and Aleah Ellis had three RBIs. Sophomore Malia Williams-Sala also had two RBIs, while five of the six remaining Fountain-Fort Carson batters also had at least one hit and one RBI.
Bass finished Day 1 of the Invitational with four hits, including two home runs, and eight RBIs.
Madison Heiner and Peyton Brown were credited with Pine Creek’s only RBIs.
Fountain-Fort Carson finished Day 1 of the invitational 2-0.
Lewis-Palmer 19, Doherty 5: The Rangers took a six-run lead early in their second game of the Fountain-Fort Carson invitational, and cruised from there, adding eight more runs between the final two innings.
Landry Boone led Lewis-Palmer with three RBIs thanks to a double and a triple. Grace Lendt, Mary Ingram, Sage Hazelwood, Rachel Sears and Sydney Purdham also had an RBI each in the win. Ingram also struck out five batters in six innings.
Lendt finished Day 1 of the tournament collecting six hits and five RBIs. Lewis-Palmer was 1-1 on the day.
Doherty’s Lyli Saiz drove in two runs and Jasmine Costa also had an RBI.
Limon 12, Pine Creek 7: After Limon took an early 4-0 lead in the first, Pine Creek chipped away at the deficit, but it was too little too late in Game 2 of the Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational.
Freshman Cassidy Brannon hit a triple that stretched home on an error to score two runs. Peyton Brown also had an RBI for the Eagles, who went 0-2 on the first day of the Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational.
Liberty 11, Doherty 8: Doherty scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an early-inning deficit as Liberty claimed its first win of the Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational.
Shaylie Dreczka had three hits for the Lancers, and Lily Reinold hit a two-run double. Kaylee Sewell, MacKenzie Krause and Kayleigh Clarke-Nash also batted in a run for Liberty.
Doherty was led by Savannah Smith with three RBIs. Jasmine Costa and Abby Kittinger had two RBIs each.
The Spartans were 0-2 on Day 1, while Liberty finished 1-1.
SOFTBALL CONT.
Elizabeth 14, Evergreen 4