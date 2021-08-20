SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 14, Regis Jesuit 1
At Loveland: Alexis Alvarado homered, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead Fountain-Fort Carson, who scored 10 runs in the second inning in an early season tournament at Centennial Park.
Alvarado also earned the victory, pitching all four innings and giving up one run with five strikeouts and no walks.
Alvarado was among four Trojans with two hits, joining Vicky Alvarado, Jenisah Mora and Isabelle Salinas.
Loveland 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 4
At Loveland: Loveland cranked out 21 hits in a five-inning run-rule to rout Fountain-Fort Carson.
The game was tied 4-4 when Loveland, the home team, came to bat in the third inning.
Widefield 13, Northglenn 3
At Pueblo West: Junior Madison Zimprich drove in five runs to pace a 13-hit attack for Widefield at a tournament in Pueblo.
Sophomore Robyn Foster drove in a pair and scored two runs while pitching the Gladiators to victory.
Fort Collins 14, Widefield 1
At Pueblo West: Fort Collins used an eight-run third inning to make it a four-inning run-rule victory.
Sydney Lucas doubled and Jenna Hutchinson singled for Widefield’s only hits.
Rocky Mountain 18, Rampart 0
At Loveland: Rocky Mountain’s Kaia Cobb and Savannah Organ each had a pair of extra-base hits and four RBIs in the victory.
SOCCER
Palmer 3, Sierra 2 (2 OT)
At Sierra: The season opener for both local teams needed a second overtime before Palmer scored the game-winner.
Evergreen 1, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Evergreen scored in the second half to notch the lone tally in the game that marked the opener for both squads.