Fountain-Fort Carson 41, Golden 0
At FFC: Fountain-Fort Carson took over early in its 2021 playoff debut, dispatching ninth-seeded Golden on Friday night at Guy R. Barickman Stadium.
Golden – which blew out Cheyenne Mountain, 47-6, last week – made the trip to Fountain-Fort Carson, which was coming off a bye. The eighth-seeded Trojans are set to face 4A top seed Montrose next.
Tai Faavae rushed for the first score, then Tavian Tuli passed for two – including a 55-yard toss to Darian Martin – and rushed for another. In the middle of that onslaught was a fumble return for a TD.
The Trojans eased off in the second half. Curtis Jackson added a rushing touchdown for the final score.
Pine Creek 41, Bear Creek 7
At Pine Creek: The third-seeded Eagles came off a bye and nearly shut out No. 14 seed Bear Creek. Pine Creek earned a date with Loveland, which defeated Vista Ridge elsewhere Friday.
Cannon Budge had a kickoff return for a touchdown, then Zion Hill (10 yards, 1 yard) and Josiah Roy (18, 9) turned in two rushing touchdowns apiece to build a 34-0 halftime lead.
Loveland 48, Vista Ridge 24
At Loveland: The Red Wolves kept the regular Wolves at arm’s length at Ray Patterson Field in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Damian Gomez dove over the goal line to put No. 11 seed Vista Ridge within 13-6 late in the first quarter, but the Red Wolves kept building. Brayden Dorman hit Kyshawn Bridges in the slot for a touchdown reception and the Wolves trailed 33-12 at halftime.
Vista Ridge closed the lead to 48-24 with 4:31 remaining.
Lutheran 49, Discovery Canyon 7