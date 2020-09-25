SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 16, Rampart 8
At Rampart: Fountain-Fort Carson racked up 22 hits as every Trojan in the lineup cracked the bat at least once, including three home runs in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Rampart.
Aleah Ellis led Fountain-Fort Carson (9-4, 5-2), hitting for the cycle with three RBIs. Jenisah Mora also hit a home run and had three RBIs along with Malia Williams-Sala. Julia Anzaldua and Torie Bass added two. Bass was a single away from hitting for the cycle.
Rampart (7-5, 4-3) was led by Amaya and Jayda Randle. Amaya hit a three-run home run and Jayda added two RBIs.
Air Academy 10, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: With nine strikeouts in five innings of work Air Academy’s Briana Baysinger surpassed 100 Ks on the year to capture her fourth shutout as Air Academy defeated Vista Ridge in a 5A/4A PPAC win to mark the Kadets’ fifth straight victory.
Angela Smith led Air Academy (9-5, 8-0) at the plate hitting 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Alex Gales and Evelyn Daub had two RBIs each.
Vista Ridge falls to 7-7 and 4-4 in league play.
Valor Christian 20, Discovery Canyon 5
At Valor Christian: Discovery Canyon freshman Kassidy Randolph hit a three-run home run, but it wasn’t enough to get past Valor Christian in a nonconference loss.